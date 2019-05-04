Thirteen proved to be a lucky number for the visiting Christopher Newport University women’s softball team on Saturday.
Freshman Caitlin “Peanut’’ Abernathy, wearing jersey No. 13, raced to her left to make a leaping catch in left-center field to rob the University of Mary Washington’s Danielle Newman of a potential bases-loaded clearing hit. The play in the sixth inning helped ensure the Captains’ victory in the third and final game of the Capital Athletic Conference Conference’s championship series, played at the Battleground Athletic Complex on the UMW campus.
“I was playing towards the line a little bit,” said Abernathy, whose nickname does not refer to her slim 5-foot-3 frame but to distinguish her from another Caitlin on the team. “I knew if she got around on it, it would hit hard. I honestly didn’t know I caught it. I’m happy I did.”
Besides Abernathy’s uniform number, the Captains’ 10–6 victory gave CNU the conference tournament championship and ensured them a 13th straight invitation to the NCAA Division III postseason tournament. Even with a loss, the Captains may have received an at-large bit due to their overall record (33–7).
The field for the 16-pod tournament is slated to be announced Monday at 1 p.m. The Captains will participate in either a three- or four-team pod in the Atlantic Region next weekend. Possible opening-round sites include CNU and No. 1-nationally ranked Virginia Wesleyan.
The Eagles (22–19) rallied from a 4–2 deficit to beat CNU 5–4 in Game 1 on Friday, then fell to the Captains 8–0 on the strength of Aubrey Bates’ one-hitter in Saturday morning’s Game 2.
“I thought the hit was in my pocket,” said Newman of her late bit to rally the Eagles in Game 3. “A good catch is a good catch. Honestly, no score is comforting against this team. They are a good-hitting team and we knew we had to come out and jump on them. We did, but we had to keep going.”
With the series tied, UMW batted around to take a 5–1 lead in the first inning. Key hits included Rachel Porchie’s run-scoring double and Caroline Bird’s single that plated the final two runs. Maggie Mrowka’s sacrifice fly scored Courtney Shea with the Eagles’ final tally in the fourth inning. Hannah Bruns, Bird and Shea had two hits each for UMW.
Besides dominant pitching by Bates and reliever Emily Weatherholtz, the Captains brought out their heavy lumber, slugging six homers. The dynamic freshman duo of Bailey Roberts and Kaitlyn Hasty hit back-to-back homers in the third inning of the first game and executed the same feat again in the fourth inning in the nightcap.
“It was great because we did the home run chain, then had to do it again seconds later. It’s a good memory,” said Roberts, who opposed Hasty while attending different high schools in Chesapeake. “We have a lot of perseverance and heart. We never give up no matter what.”
While acknowledging the contributions of his strong freshman class, CNU coach Keith Parr does not like to rank them with previous classes. “They have been extremely productive for us. Great young ladies we have added to the mix,” he said.
The Captains reached the Final Four in 2010 and were national runners-up in 2011.
About overcoming a 1–0 series deficit, Parr commented: “We knew we were capable of putting some good softball together. Just a matter of executing the game at a higher level. ... UMW has a good team and competed at a high level.”
Looking to next season, UMW coach Dee Conway said “we’re moving in the right direction.”
“We didn’t want to lose, they fought,” said Conway, who will lose only two players, pitcher Jamie Putrell and first baseman Shea, to early graduation. “[We need to] getting stronger, both physically and mentally, working on our hitting, defense and pitching.”