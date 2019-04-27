“Let’s go York; don’t let up.”
The fan’s passionate plea came in the third inning of the Capital Athletic Conference’s third and final playoff softball game at the University of Mary Washington and the fourth-seeded Spartans of York College took heed of her advice, going on to post a 7–3 victory over the Eagles on Saturday.
Earlier, York (24–18) led Southern Virginia University 2–0, before the Knights rallied for three runs in their final two at-bats for a 3–2 victory. In the tournament opener, three-run homers by Rachel Porchie and Juliet Truslow powered the Eagles (20–17) to an 8–4 win over the Knights.
In each case, the home team prevailed and all three teams advance to Monday’s single-elimination play. York and Southern Virginia play at 2 p.m. with the winner opposing UMW at 4 p.m. The eventual survivor with take on Christopher Newport—which won its pod-play competition, beating Frostburg State 8–2 and Salisbury 5–1—next weekend.
Besides their vocal fan, the Spartans gained inspiration from a story concerning a Navy SEAL.
“When we first arrived here, we read [his] story about failure and what failure is suppose to make you better,” said York coach Jen Petteys. “The first game we count as a failure in a lot of aspects and we expected to win.
“[We used] the expectations [of the mission] ... and bounce back to beat the No. 1 seed. They dug deep, using that failure to propel them to the win,” she concluded.
Junior right hander Ginger Lewis pitched the distance in both games for York and expects to do the same again Monday if called upon by her coach. She has 14 complete games this season. She limited the Eagles to six hits in total.
“It’s a new game and a new start,” Lewis said of her mindset. “I can’t change that [outcome], so I might as well keep going and try to make the next game better. ... We pulled together and got some runs that we didn’t in the first game. Things flowed together and just worked out well.”
With 11 freshman on the 17-member team, Petteys is fielding her youngest team ever in seven season as head coach. First baseman Elle Meyer contributed three hits, while fellow freshman and shortstop Alyssa Harhigh scored twice in the first two innings after reaching on fielder’s choices, then blasted her 13th homer of the season to open the fourth inning.
“The coach has installed a hitting system that we believe in and work on in practice every day,” Harhigh said. “Coming along the whole season, we have been getting closer as a team.”
UMW starter Jamie Purtell struggled early and didn’t get out of the first. Megan Hibbs got the final out of the first and had greater mound success going the rest of the way.
Concerning the junior from Poquoson, UMW coach Dee Conway commented: “Megan tends to get stronger as the game goes along.”
UMW had several chances to make inroads against the Spartans, but stranded nine baserunners. Danielle Newman reached base all four times, including two singles and an RBI; Caroline Bird and Porchie had doubles; and Hannah Bauns and Hibbs drove in the Eagles’ other two runs.
“We didn’t string enough hits together. They jumped on us pretty quick, hitting balls in the hole,” Conway said. “They’re [the Eagles] are resilient and they can handle it [losing].”