When Rachel Summers took the court in the second round of the NCAA Division III women’s tennis tournament Saturday afternoon, the Mary Washington junior noticed the Eagles’ opponent had an extra bit of swagger.
Johns Hopkins was so confident because it had knocked off the Eagles in a contest in Baltimore on April 14.
The Blue Jays used the mental edge gained from that earlier victory to dispatch 15th-ranked Mary Washington 5–1 Saturday and end the Eagles’ season.
Mary Washington (21–5) was swept in the doubles portion of the match and needed to win five out of six singles contests over the Blue Jays (18–3) to advance.
“I think beating us during the season kind of gave them a little extra push today and they had the attitude they could come out and beat us,” Summers said. “They played aggressively and they took it to us.”
Mary Washington interim head coach Art Canizares said there wasn’t a big discrepancy in the talent level of the players.
That’s evidenced by the tight-knit 6–3 affair the teams played last month.
But Canizares asserts the difference on Saturday was the Blue Jays’ ability to execute. Mary Washington No. 2 player, freshman Claire Coleman, said the Eagles had to work for every point.
“We preach a lot of things about making them move and not hitting it right to them,” Canizares said. “If we hit it right to them, they punished us for it.”
The contest started outdoors but was moved to the Indoor Tennis Center after a downpour of rain roughly 40 minutes into doubles.
At that point the Eagles were trailing in all three doubles matches. The Blue Jays finished them off inside before moving on to singles.
Trailing 3–0 entering the second phase of the match, the contest was halted after Johns Hopkins picked up victories at No. 4 and No. 5 singles.
Coleman earned the only win for the Eagles, 6–3, 7–5, over Sophia Strickland.
“I was able to mix up the pace a lot which helped me out and helped me win the points I didn’t think I was going to,” Coleman said. “I really got to every ball and didn’t give her a lot.”
Mary Washington’s Lauren Quinn (No. 3) and Rachel Cooper (No. 6) both won the first set of their matches and were leading in the second set, but the contests weren’t completed once the team outcome was settled.
Summers will move on to the NCAA singles championships in Kalamazoo, Mich., next week. She’ll team with Quinn to compete in the doubles competition.
Canizares, who took over this year after head coach Patrick Catullo was promoted to interim athletic director, said he has at least one more year in charge. The Eagles aren’t expected to hire a full-time AD until 2020.
Canizares was an assistant coach under Catullo and players said there wasn’t much variance. In the end, the Eagles won the Capital Athletic Conference title as they have every year since 2004. The two-time national champions also made their 17th straight NCAA tournament appearance.
The accomplishments came a year after they graduated five starters.
“This season was kind of a transition year for us with new coaches and a younger team,” Summers said. “I think we made the most of it and we played really well. We came together as a team and had a great season.”
We made to the most of it ... We came together as a team and had a great season. —Rachel Summers