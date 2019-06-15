Consistency once again paid off for both Colonial Forge and Courtland in The Free Lance-Star’s 2018-19 All-Sports Award rankings.
The Eagles finished in the top three in 19 of 24 sports in which they participated and won 10 regular-season titles to claim the honor in the Commonwealth District ahead of runner-up Mountain View.
The Cougars weren’t far behind, earning top-three regular-season spots in 17 of the 21 sports and winning seven titles as Courtland captured the honor in the Battlefield District. Eastern View came in second.
Point totals are only tallied for the Commonwealth and Battlefield districts, both of comprise exclusively of Fredericksburg-area schools.
Points are awarded based on finish within district at the conclusion of the regular season, and teams can earn a bonus point for each district, region or state championship won.
Colonial Forge won just two titles—football and girls cross country—in the fall and finished second in volleyball. But the Eagles didn’t finish below fourth in any sport during that season to hold an early lead.
The Eagles had an outstanding winter sports season, finishing first in boys basketball, boys swimming, and boys and girls track and field. They added seconds in girls basketball and gymnastics, a third in girls swimming and a fourth in wrestling to again place in the top four in every sport.
Mountain View had a solid spring season with five titles, but their Stafford County rivals answered by taking first in four and second in three others, locking up the top ranking for the school year for the Eagles.
In the Battlefield, Courtland started off the school year by winning boys cross country, volleyball and golf titles, while finished no lower that fourth in any sport. James Monroe hung tough during the fall with titles in girls cross country and a run to the state title in field hockey–keeping the Yellow Jackets within early striking distance.
King George brought home three district titles and finished in the top four of six of seven winter sports to finish just ahead of the Cougars, who finished first or second in five sports, for the season.
The Foxes and Eastern View had gained ground on the two fall front-runners—Courtland and James Monroe—heading into the spring season, but the Cougars bounced back with a strong showing.
Courtland finished in the top four of all eight spring sports—highlighted by first-place finishes in boys and girls track and field, and seconds in girls soccer, softball, and boys and girls tennis—to seal the title.
Colonial Forge (eight) and Courtland (two) won a combined 10 of 30 region team titles that Fredericksburg-area schools earned in 2018-19. Other schools that captured multiple regional titles were James Monroe (five), Massaponax (three), Stafford (three), Chancellor/Eastern View/Riverbend (two).
Four local teams went on to win state titles. Most recently, the Indians brought home the Class 5 baseball championship on Friday. In the winter, Brooke Point captured the Class 5 wrestling title, while in the fall Chancellor (Class 4) and James Monroe (Class 3) were victorious in field hockey.