CHESAPEAKE—Ethan Vasko tossed a 55-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass on fourth down, and the Tigers halted Colonial Forge on a controversial no-call to hold on for an 18-16 win in Saturday’s Class 6 state semifinal.
The Eagles were also hampered by four first-half turnovers, the first of which occurred inside the Oscar Smith 5-yard line on the game’s first drive.
“We had too many turnovers. I thought that was the difference,” Colonial Forge coach John Brown said. “We just hurt ourselves.”
Oscar Smith (13-1) advances to next Saturday's Class 6 championship game, taking on the winner of Westfield and South County.
