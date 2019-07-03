For the first time in nearly two years, Jarrett Parker is back in the major leagues.
The Los Angeles Angels promoted Parker, a Colonial Forge High School graduate, on Wednesday after a stellar half-season at Triple-A Salt Lake. Parker takes the roster spot of outfielder Brian Goodwin, a one-time Washington National who went on the injured list with a right wrist contusion.
Parker, 30, was batting .296 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs in 64 games at Salt Lake before his promotion. He ranked sixth in the Pacific Coast League in OPS (1.026) and homered in six straight games last month.
Parker sat out the entire 2018 season while recovering from a broken collarbone he suffered in 2017 when he collided with an outfield wall while playing for the San Francisco Giants. He hit three homers in a game for the Giants in 2015 was their starting left fielder at the time of his injury, but was released during spring training in 2018.
He signed as a free agent with the Angels in January and missed the start of the season with an oblique strain.