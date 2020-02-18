With seven seconds left in the third quarter of Tuesday’s Commonwealth District tournament championship game, Massaponax earned four points on one possession when Dorion Staples put back an Arkese Claiborne missed free throw to cut North Stafford’s lead to five points.
The Wolverines had led by as many as 11, but after that play, it seemed the host Panthers were poised to make a game of it.
However, North Stafford raced down the court and guard Shawn Asbury converted a put-back just as the clock expired to push the advantage back to seven.
The Panthers never recovered and North Stafford cruised to a 59-49 victory to secure the district tournament title.
“That was a huge momentum changer,” Panthers head coach Darren Berkley said.
It pushed the Wolverines’ lead to 49-42 going into the fourth quarter. Massaponax (17-6) fell behind by as many as 17 points in the final frame and didn’t score until Claiborne’s 3-pointer with 1:34 to go in the game.
The Wolverines (16-7) were overjoyed as head coach Steve Hibberd emerged from the visitor’s locker room drenched.
“The team is celebrating how hard they’ve worked,” Hibberd said. “Obviously the district tournament means something. They’re celebrating but we’ve already put it past us. Our goal from the beginning of the year is to take North to the state tournament for the first time in 39 years.”
The first step in that goal begins on Friday when the Wolverines host rival Stafford in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs. North Stafford won two out of three meetings this season. The most recent was a 50-49 nail-biter in the district tournament semifinals.
“Stafford is definitely going to be a tough game,” North Stafford star guard Javon Swinton said. “They’re well-coached.”
Massaponax hosts Battlefield in the opening round of the 6B playoffs on Friday.
Swinton paced the Wolverines with a game-high 21 points against the Panthers. Backcourt mate Elisha Brown added 11 points. Senior forward Holt Egan provided eight points and 14 rebounds as he consistently beat the Panthers to loose balls.
Brown said Egan’s effort and attention to other minute details was the difference in the game.
“When we’re talking, when we’re rebounding and doing the little stuff, that’s when we’re at our best,” Brown said. “Getting steals, assists, and everybody sharing the ball.”
It also helps to knock down 10 3-pointers. Swinton connected on five, Brown drilled three, and Asbury and reserve guard Cole Marushi hit one apiece.
Swinton only scored one 2-point basket. It came with 6:02 to go in the game.
“With the way they defended me, they gave more respect to my inside game than my outside game,” Swinton said. “So I had to show them that I have an outside game.”
Claiborne’s 15 points led the Panthers. Staples added 13. Massaponax earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament and the district’s regular season title.
But North Stafford believes it is hitting its stride at the perfect time. Four of the players that started for North Stafford on Tuesday were members of the football team that reached the Class 5 state semifinals and got a late start to the hoops season.
Swinton said it took a while for the team to jell, but it’s now coming together.
“We felt like we were the best team in the district. I think we proved it tonight,” Hibberd said. “We had some letdowns but we’re dealing with a lot of guys that play basketball just four months out of the year. We’ve got some athletes out there. They became basketball players tonight.”
|North Stafford
|19
|16
|14
|10
|—
|59
|Massaponax
|15
|11
|16
|7
|—
|49
North Stafford (16-7): Aiden Pitman 2, Javon Swinton 21, Holt Egan 8, Shawn Asbury 5, Anthony Nieves 0, Nashawn Leftridge 2, Caleb Vasquez 0, Cole Marushi 3, AJ Labrusciano 0, Elisha Brown 11, Isaiah Shaw 5, Hezekiah Brown 2. Totals 22 7-13 59.
Massaponax (17-6): Alphonso Williams 5, Noryen Lasley 8, Carlton Jacobs 3, Dorion Staples 13, Arkese Claiborne 15, Lanxton Athy 2, Amenique Roberts 3. Totals 17 10-18 49.
3-pointers: North Stafford 10 (Swinton 5, Brown 3, Asbury, Marushi). Massaponax 5 (Claiborne 2, Williams, Jacobs, Staples).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.