After Justin Polcha crossed the finish line first at the Commonwealth District cross country championships Wednesday at Clift Farm, he and his father met for an embrace.
John Polcha told his son how proud he was of his accomplishments.
Then Justin was greeted by older brother Jacob, who also placed in the top 15 for Stafford High School.
The Polcha brothers helped the Indians earn a third consecutive district title since the Commonwealth reunited in 2017.
“This guy pushes me every day and I really appreciate it,” Justin said of his brother. “It means a lot.”
Stafford finished with 39 points, holding off second-place North Stafford (50). Riverbend (86), Mountain View (99), Colonial Forge (127), Massaponax (127) and Brooke Point (168) followed.
The Indians’ girls were hoping to end Colonial Forge’s reign, but the Eagles earned a third straight title behind a championship performance from sophomore Ali DiClemente.
Colonial Forge (38 points) finished two points ahead of the Indians (40). Mountain View (85), Brooke Point (119), Riverbend (120) and North Stafford (134) rounded out the rest of the field.
“We’ve been working hard all season,” DiClemente said. “We were ready today.”
Eagles first-year head coach Van Green said he’s pleased with his girls’ performance, considering the group’s youth.
Three of the Eagles’ top seven are freshmen. None are seniors.
“When you’re running that type of team you’re not sure what you’re going to get,” Green said. “But our top girls held it and we had a couple of freshmen really step up. I was pleased. I knew it was going to be close. I’m happy with the results.”
Stafford head coach Pete Augrom was encouraged that his girls pushed the Eagles so hard. Junior Greta Lambert placed third overall and senior Zoi Betties was seventh. Four Indians placed in the top 15.
“You always want to race the best and Forge is the best,” Augrom said. “They’ve been the standard in the district … To be able to get up there and run with them was really what we were looking for.”
The runners powered through the rain and wet conditions at Clift Farm, which is the Indians’ home course.
Stafford senior Nathan Notgrass placed second behind Justin Polcha. The Indians’ boys had three others place in the top 15.
Polcha said he entered with a definite strategy to eek past Notgrass.
“Nate is amazing,” Polcha said. “The only times I ever beat him is when I lead start to finish. So I tried to do that today and it really worked out.”
Augrom said he was thrilled with the way Polcha, Notgrass and others adjusted to the wet conditions. He said the course is a bit different when it rains.
Polcha said he prefers racing in the rain. The conditions had no effect on DiClemente, either.
“She’s a machine,” Green said. “The way she runs and trains, she deserves it. It’s not something that just happened. She started training in mid-June. I’m glad she got to reap those rewards with all the hard work she’s put in.”
Green said his team’s next goal is to qualify for the Class 6 state meet.
The Eagles along with Riverbend and Massaponax will compete in the Region 6B championships Nov. 7 at Great Meadow in The Plains.
The remaining Commonwealth teams will get ready for the Region 5D race the same day at Panorama Farms in the Charlottesville area.
BOYS RESULTS
Team scores: 1. Stafford 39; 2. North Stafford 50; 3. Riverbend 86; 4. Mountain View 99; 5. Colonial Forge 127; 6. Massaponax 127; 7. Brooke Point 168.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Justin Polcha (St) 16:33.8; 2. Nathan Notgrass (St) 16:43.9; 3. Josh Daggett (Rb) 16:50.6; 4. Blake Fairbanks (Rb) 16:54.2; 5. Michael Arner (CF) 16:59.2; 6. Jordan Smith (NS) 17:00.3; 7. Noah LeCain (NS) 17:05.6; 8. Craig Swain (MV) 17:07.3; 9. Samuel Yakulis Jr. (NS) 17:24.7; 10. Ben Putka (St) 17:28.8; 11. Ethan Wrye (Ma) 17:29.2; 12. Jacob Polcha (St) 17:36.6; 13. Xavier Echevarria (NS) 17:40.6; 14. Liam Zinn (St) 17:44.6; 15. Russell Belt (NS) 17:51.1.
GIRLS RESULTS
Team scores: 1. Colonial Forge 38; 2. Stafford 40; 3. Mountain View 85; 4. Brooke Point 119; 5. Riverbend 120; 6. North Stafford 134.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Ali DiClemente (CF) 19:49.0; 2. Emma Wunderly (MV) 20:03.3; 3. Greta Lambert (St) 20:29.5; 4. Kayla Loescher (CF) 20:37.1; 5. Kayla Kosco (Ma) 21:03.3; 6. Helena Ramirez (MV) 21:05.2; 7. Zoi Betties (St) 21:13.5; 8. Norah Sutton (St) 21:14.7; 9. Kalina Frick (CF) 21:27.6; 10. Brenna Elchenko (St) 21:44.9; 11. Caroline Fairbanks (Rb) 21:49.8; 12. Katherine Craig (NS) 21:50.3; 13. Kendall Loescher (CF) 21:54.8; 14. Rebekah Bautista (Ma) 21:55.1; 15. Caroline Bignell (CF) 22:01.9.
