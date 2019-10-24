There’s no secret to the Mountain View field hockey team’s penchant for possession. The Wildcats are transparent in their mission to move the ball into their opponent’s end of the field and, once accomplished, to keep it there.
“I think everybody on our team wants it always, and they’re so hungry,” senior Madi Hyatt said.
Mountain View did its best to starve rival and match host Stafford of offensive opportunities in Thursday’s Commonwealth District final, allowing just two shots on goal in a resounding 3–1 victory.
Thursday marked the teams’ third meeting this fall after they split their regular season matchups.
“It’s definitely difficult playing the same team over and over, but we benefit from the tough games going into the state playoffs,” Mountain View coach Kimmy Sullivan said. “You don’t want to come out of the region with a walk in the park every single time. You want games where there’s pressure, where you experience frantic moments.”
The Wildcats (16–2) didn’t endure too many of those on Thursday. Sophia Marquez opened the scoring six minutes into the game and Lizzie Ranberger made it 2–0 on a sharply-struck drive with 4:42 left before halftime.
Indians netminder Caitlyn Kahn kept Stafford competitive, registering eight saves in goal. In contrast to Mountain View’s upperclass-laden squad, the Indians’ roster features just one senior, forward Emily Wright.
“There were four freshmen out there, and tonight they got a taste of the postseason,” Stafford coach Robin Woodie said. “I’m just real proud of my team because they never gave up.”
The Indians (15–2) didn’t capitulate, pulling within a goal on Elsa DaSilva’s tally early in the second half. Almost immediately following the score, Stafford generated a corner opportunity but couldn’t convert for the equalizer.
Hyatt capped the scoring with an insurance goal with 1:41 to play, triggering a Mountain View celebration that was understandably restrained. The Stafford County rivals will almost certainly run it back in the Region 5D tournament.
But first, they’ll wait. Stafford and Mountain View won’t host first-round region contests until Nov. 5, making for a nearly two-week layoff.
“It’s tough,” said Sullivan, who added that she’ll keep her team sharp with a series of scenario-based scrimmages. “But I think the girls are deserving of a little break.”
