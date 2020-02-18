It’s hard to overlook Le’Taysha Arrington, the 6-foot-2 powerfully-built center for the Colonial Forge girls basketball team. But the Eagles did just that for the first 16 minutes of Tuesday’s Commonwealth District title game against visiting Brooke Point.
After being limited to one shot in the first half, Arrington became the principal go-to player for the third quarter and responded with nine points and two rebounds. She finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots as the Eagles (16-5) successfully defended their league crown with a 58-36 victory.
Both teams advance to Friday’s first round of regional play: Colonial Forge entertains Patriot in a Region 6B matchup; Brooke Point is at home against North Stafford in a Region 5D tilt. Semifinals are set next Tuesday at the higher seed, with the Eagles in line to host another contest should Forest Park beat higher seed Osbourn Park in the first round.
“At halftime, we talked about being a team and making sure to keep our hands in the passing lanes,” said Arrington, who will be attending Carlow (Pa.) University on a partial scholarship this fall. “And communicating: that’s our biggest thing. Being open, that’s what I tried to do in the third quarter. . . They do have decent posts and with this game, I wasn’t going to let them score. I did my best with that. We were all aggressive and made sure they didn’t get the ball.”
Fellow senior Cameren Downs had a stellar performance: eight takeaways, seven rebounds and six assists to go with a game-high 18 points. Jenna Grey converted all four Eagle 3-pointers to finish with 12, while teammate Brayla Bogier added 10 points.
Forge raced out to a 12-2 advantage and led 30-17 at halftime as the Black-Hawks (14-7) managed just five field goals through two quarters. Ayanna Parker’s basket midway through the third quarter closed the deficit to 12 points at 41-29, but the Hawks could not get any closer. Parker finished with eight points, trailing only Jaylin Pressley, who scored 10 points and added 12 rebounds and three assists.
“They (the coaches) stressed that a lot, if her post collapsed, she was open every time,” Downs said of the strategy to feed Arrington inside. “Winning her the ball when she was open was a key thing.”
About capturing the district title, Downs said: “Our mindset was we need to win; we can’t let up. We knew to play ‘Forge ball’ I guess you can say and come out strong. If everybody brings their ‘A’ game Friday, we should be fine.”
Eagles’ coach Lashaun Cook gave a mixed review of her team’s latest effort.
“We have some things to clean up,” she said. “I’m very proud of our girls’ effort. Brooke Point always plays us tough. We expect that challenge. They have good players and are well-coached.”
|Brooke Point
|6
|11
|14
|5
|—
|36
|Colonial Forge
|16
|14
|18
|10
|—
|58
Brooke Point (14-7): Jaylin Pressley 10, Ayanna Parker 8, Zamaria Hutchinson 7, Eryka Avery 6, Candasia Hyslop 3, Kylie Thuot 2, Alexis Cochran 0, Jaylyn Brown 0, Camilla McKinney-Forbes 0, Solaris Serrano 0. Totals: 13 6-17 36.
Colonial Forge (16-5): Cameren Downs 18, Jenna Grey 12, Le’Taysha Arrington 11, Brayla Bogier 10, Riley Morrison 3, Isabella Wylie 2, Avery Hartenstein 2, Ashlee Fortier 0, Kelli Coleman 0, Riley Delcore 0. Totals: 19 5-18 58.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 4 (Avery 2, Hyslop, Hutchinson). Colonial Forge 4 (Grey 4).
