The Colonial Forge boys and girls track and field teams have adopted a familial approach this season.
Both squads have bonded in practice, and the athletes push each other daily to ensure their teammates reach their full potential.
Senior jumper Jordyn Williams said the Eagles even have regular quarrels like family.
The tight-knit structure has worked as the boys and girls continue to thrive. They swept the Commonwealth District outdoor championships on Wednesday at North Stafford, three months after they each claimed the district’s indoor crown.
Williams said the Eagles have so much talent in both programs that practices are often more intense than meets.
“Our team has a lot of competition inside itself,” said Williams, who finished second in the long jump and triple jump Wednesday. “So in practice we all literally push each other so we can all be the best … When we come out here it’s just like another day in practice.”
The Eagles showcased their completeness and depth against the rest of the Commonwealth field.
The boys scored 200 points, easily outpacing Mountain View (99 ½), North Stafford (93), Brooke Point (78), Stafford (72 ½), Massaponax (67) and Riverbend (46).
The Colonial Forge girls (178) were pushed a bit by Massaponax (144). Mountain View placed third with 93 points and was followed by North Stafford (81), Brooke Point (78), Stafford (50) and Riverbend (15).
It’s the final district meet for Eagles veteran head coach Harry Booth who retired after last season but returned at the end of the indoor season to lead the program the remainder of the school year. Booth said it’s a rarity to have a boys and girls team equally strong.
“It’s nice to have the depth we have,” Booth said. “Usually one team is stronger than the other. But they take pride in trying to one-up the other side. The boys don’t want to have the girls do more and vice versa. So it’s nice.”
On Wednesday, the Eagles’ girls had the top two finishers in the high jump (Makala Purifoy and Nayome Shipp), shot put (Elena Beasley and Micaiah Pearson), 1,600 meters (Mckenzi Watkins and Allison Fick) and the 3,200 (Fick and Kayla Loescher).
Paityn Walker added a victory in the 800 and the 3,200 relay team finished first.
The Eagles’ boys were paced by triple winner Trevor Thomas who won the long jump, high jump and 110 hurdles.
They boasted the top three finishers in the 800 in Micah Harris, Travis Egan and Kevin King. The 400 and 3,200 relay teams also earned victories.
“We were really confident about coming in and just racking up points and making sure we did everything we could,” Eagles’ sprinter Ed Deskins said. “What we do in practice really shows in the meet.”
The Eagles weren’t the only team with standouts on the day.
Massaponax sophomore Aaliyah Pyatt completed a sweep of the 100, 200 and 400. She established new district records in the 100 and 400. Her time of the 54.70 seconds in the 400 eclipsed Stonewall Jackson graduate Glenna Hosby’s 32 year-old mark of 56.64.
Her time of 11.60 in the 100 broke former Mountain View standout Meshala Morton’s record of 11.90 established in 2013.
Pyatt said she’s looking to improve on her marks in all three events at the Region 5D meet which will take place May 20 and May 23 at Stafford.
“I love competition,” Pyatt said. “It makes me run faster.”
Colonial Forge and Riverbend will be back in action at the Region 6B competition May 18 at Manchester.