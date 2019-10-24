Coming into the season, North Stafford coach Nicole Candelora wondered how much fight her volleyball team possessed.
Apparently plenty as the Wolverines survived playing five-set matches on back-to-back nights to claim the Commonwealth District crown. They defeated top-seeded Colonial Forge 3–2 (20–25, 25–23, 20–25, 25–11, 17–15) in a final that seesawed back-and-forth Thursday night.
“It was a really big fight, but we pulled through and did well,” said junior Gabriella Figueroa, who finished with five kills and five blocks. “It wasn’t hard, we just had to have the mental toughness to do it.”
Victoria Barrett had a memorable performance with 36 kills, 11 digs and five blocks. The New Mexico State-bound senior saved her best for last, scoring her team’s final six points in the fifth set, the first five on kills and then closing out the Eagles on her service point.
“Everyone in the district knows she’s awesome. She’s unstoppable,” commented Eagles coach Courtney Hempe.
It took nearly an hour to complete the first two sets, then the Eagles withstood a late North Stafford charge to capture the third set. In a pivotal fourth set, Figueroa strung together six straight service winners and teammate Alayna Woodall followed with a string of five, which included three aces, to deadlock the match at 2–2.
Trailing 10–6 in the third set, Colonial Forge rallied to tie the match at 11–11, 13–13, 14–14 and 15–15, sparked by a trio of kills by the Eagles’ Hayley–Ann Smalls. Barrett then settled matters.
“Today, we wanted to win districts badly,” Barrett said. “It just proves when it comes to finishing and pulling through, we all know how to work together. I think we wanted to redeem ourselves from the first time we played them.”
Woodall finished with 19 digs and four aces. Aubrey Lynch and Izabelle Allen combined for 41 assists, super-sub Sydney Hart made her second strong showing in the playoffs with five kills and Gracie Mae Griffen had a solid all-around game as well.
“I feel pretty positive because our district is very competitive, which makes us ready for our region,” Candelora said. The Wolverines (12–6) will entertain Harrisonburg in a Class 5, Region B first-round game on Nov. 5.
Preparing for Colonial Forge’s upcoming home match against Forest Park in Class 6, Region B play on Nov. 5, Hempe indicated the Eagles (22–6) would be work on finishing and staying confident later in matches.
“We battled the whole way through,” she said. “It was a fun thing to be a part of. I wish we had come out on top.”
Setter Paityn Walker came close to achieving a career best with her 57 assists. The junior also contributed 16 digs and eight kills. Smalls recorded a team-high 14 kills and was followed by Baylie Ostvig (12), Kailey Schoolfield (12), and Loren Bell and Joselyn Jones (seven each).
Defensively, Lucia Herold and Lauren Hyman had 15 digs each, while Bell had 12 digs.
In other regional openers on Oct. 5, Massaponax will play host to Colgan and Mountain View will be at home against Stafford. Brooke Point will play its first match on the road.
