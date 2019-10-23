The Colonial Forge girls volleyball team is the fifth most-likely squad to win the Class 6 state title this fall according to the analytical projection by MaxPreps this week, but the Eagles are making a case they should be ranked higher.
The Eagles (22-5) punched their ticket to the Commonwealth District title match with Wednesday’s 3-0 victory (25-17, 25-22, 25-15) over Mountain View. Colonial Forge will entertain North Stafford in Thursday’s 6 p.m. final.
“A really good team,” Hayley-Ann Smalls said following a nine-kill, four-blocked shot effort. “[We can] go to the top if we work hard enough and believe in ourselves.”
Finishing either first or second in Region 6B (thus qualifying for state) is an upcoming goal, but first the Eagles are focused on besting the Wolverines to claim a district crown.
“Really important to these girls. It’s important to the [four] seniors,” said Eagles coach Courtney Hempe. “This program has been wanting to succeed: winning a district tournament against these teams would be awesome.”
For the record, Kellam is viewed as the most likely team to hoist the state crown, followed by Ocean Lakes, Langley, Woodson and Colonial Forge. For now, six of the seven Commonwealth teams are advancing to regional play: Colonial Forge will play host to Forest Park and Massaponax will entertain Colgan in first-round action on Nov. 5. In Region 5D, Mountain View and North Stafford are also expected to have first-round games at home against yet-to-be-determined opponents on Nov. 5.
“We really fought back [which] gave us some momentum,” Wildcats coach Drew Wine. “In the second set, we had 15 kills and only two errors. In a big match like this, we showed some emotion: People really cared. If we carry that forward in everything we do, that will help us.”
Sparked by kills from Smalls and Loren Bell, Colonial Forge raced out to a 7-1 lead in the first set. The Wildcats regrouped and led the second game 12-8 before the host Eagles went on a 7-2 run. Mountain View held its last lead at 17-16 before Colonial Forge went on a scoring spree sparked by the combined three aces coming from Lucia Herold and Smalls.
“We played very well, definitely a lot better than the two times we played them before,” said junior setter Paityn Walker, who finished with 28 assists and three kills. “I knew they [Mountain View] would have the fight in them to come back, but I was pretty confident we could keep it [the lead].”
The third game was almost identical to the first. The strong serving of Bell (including two aces) helped the Eagles to a 6-1 lead. Back-to-back kills by the Wildcats’ Jianna Bautch trimmed the deficit to 12-11, before Colonial Forge reestablished its dominance.
“The key [is] getting people out of their system which we didn’t do at the beginning and which we didn’t do too much in the third set,” Wine said.
Concerning her team’s balanced attack (Kailey Schoolfield 7 kills, Bell 6 kills and Baylie Ostvig 5 kills), Hempe said: “We spread the offense, which was successful, so we had one-on-one blocks. Our setter [Walker] did a good job. If the ball was going one way, she would send it the other way and that really worked in our favor.”
Sophomore Lauren Hyman also sparked the victory with 15 digs.
For Mountain View (13-13), Nella Bayard had a team-high 10 kills, Bautch had eight kills, Nalani McBride totaled 12 dimes (a passing stat) and 22 digs, and Isa Diaz totaled 26 assists.
