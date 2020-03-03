COUGARS MOVE GAME TO SPOTSYLVANIA

Courtland's Class 4 boys basketball state quarterfinal game Friday night has been moved to Spotsylvania HIgh School.

The game against Woodrow Wilson High School of Portsmouth was originally scheduled to be played at Riverbend, but a gym conflict forced the game to be moved. It will tip off at 7 p.m., and admission will be $10.

The winner will advance to Tuesday's state semifinals at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond.

