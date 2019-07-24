Pee Wee Chapman, who made what many consider the most important shot in Culpeper County High School boys basketball history, died Sunday at the age of 65.
A Culpeper native who lived in Three Flags subdivision just south of town, William Edward “Pee Wee” Chapman was a retired bridge repairman with the Virginia Department of Transportation; the husband of his high school sweetheart, the former Angela Jeffers; and the father of three daughters.
Angela said Chapman had battled throat cancer, with which he was diagnosed in September 2017.
Chapman, who was from the White Shop area of the county, was a high school senior and a member of the 1973 Blue Devils state champion boys basketball team when he made the shot that many describe as the most important basket in CCHS boys basketball history.
Chapman electrified the Culpeper community and the audience in attendance at University Hall in Charlottesville in 1973 when he sank a half-court buzzer-beater to send CCHS’ regional championship game against Turner Ashby into overtime.
Teammate Sonny Bowles later hit a long jumper in overtime at the buzzer to propel the Blue Devils into the state tournament, where Culpeper ultimately defeated John F. Kennedy High School from Suffolk 82-78 to capture what remains the school’s only state boys basketball title.
Angela said Chapman was always a humble man and didn’t talk often about the experience.
“He never really played it up. I was the one who reminded people about it, and he would just let me rattle on,” Angela said.
Team coach John Averett said he was signaling for a timeout when Chapman put up his legendary shot.
“I was trying to call timeout to set up the final shot,” Averett said. “Thankfully, Pee Wee and the referees apparently didn’t see me, and he went ahead and took the shot.”
Averett said the aftermath of that night’s win was surreal, as the team bus was greeted by fans and supporters lining the highway and Main Street as they returned to Culpeper.
“I think we were about to Reva when we started seeing people and cars parked beside the road,” Averett said. “The Sheriff’s Department, the fire department and the rescue squad met us, and, when we got to the town, the Town Police met us and led us to the high school parking lot outside the gym. There were people all along Main Street waving and cheering as we came through town.”
Averett said Chapman was the team’s sixth man, playing behind starters Bowles, team captain Harold Jones, Ernest Brent, David Mack and Ronald “Goofy” White.
Chapman usually played guard, he said.
“Being the sixth man was the perfect position for Pee Wee,” the coach said. “Whenever he came in the game, there was a spark, and you could feel it in the team.”
Teammate Jim McNemar, a junior on the 1973 team, said Chapman was strong and fast, and had a good outside shot.
“And he made the greatest shot ever in the history of Culpeper County basketball,” McNemar said.
Averett, who left CCHS in 1977 and now resides in the Richmond area, said the most memorable thing about Chapman’s game was his positive attitude.
“I don’t think that there was anybody who knew Pee Wee, went to school with him or played ball with him that didn’t like him,” Averett said. “He was always positive and upbeat. He had that kind of positive energy.”
Averett said the members of the 1973 team and Assistant Coach Simon Poole have stayed in touch over the years and had many reunions.
“It’s unbelievable but, of the 13 guys on the team, nine of them stayed in Culpeper,” Averett said.
Averett said Chapman is the third member of the 1973 championship team who has passed away, joining teammates William Smith and Mike Jameson.
“I got a call (Sunday) from a former player telling me Pee Wee had passed and, within three or four hours, I had already heard from several of them,” said Averett.
Angela said the players and the coaches liked to keep in touch throughout the years.
Angela noted that Coach Averett was very highly regarded by his players and the community.
Only five years after CCHS had fully racially integrated at the high school level, Angela said Averett treated all of his players equally and was greatly respected by his teams for it.
“That was something new at the time, and Coach Averett and the players didn’t see race. He treated them all the same, and they looked at him as a second father,” Angela said.
Although Chapman was close to 6 feet tall as a player, he was always known as Pee Wee, a nickname given to him at the time of his birth at Fauquier Hospital, Angela said.
“There was no hospital in Culpeper, so everyone who was having a baby did home births, or they went to U.Va. down in Charlottesville or they went to Fauquier Hospital, which was really just a house at the time,” Angela said.
A premature baby, Angela said Chapman weighed just two pounds, 10 ounces at birth.
The family’s doctor, Cecil Finney, called the newborn ‘just a pee wee,” and the name stuck.
“The only time he used his given name or signed his name William Edward was for legal purposes,” Angela said. “No one ever called him William, Edward or Billy; you’d better call him Pee Wee. He was always clear about that.”
Angela said Chapman’s funeral will be held at Found & Sons Funeral Chapels and Cremation Service on Sperryville Pike on Saturday, July 27, beginning at noon.
A 10 a.m. viewing at Founds and Sons will precede the funeral. Interment will follow in the Payne family plot in Fairview Cemetery.