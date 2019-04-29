When Ken Wakefield stepped down as Culpeper High School’s head football coach to accept the same position at Patrick Henry-Ashland last month, it left a huge void for the Blue Devils to fill in a short amount of time.
On Monday night, the wheels started moving for Culpeper’s football program again, as Prince Edward County’s James Ford was announced as the Blue Devils’ new coach.
While Wakefield’s overall record in seven seasons at Culpeper was 30–50, he led the Blue Devils to the Region 3B championship and their first state playoff berth since 2001 last season. Offseason conditioning was well underway by the time Wakefield departed, but any other sort of offseason planning and preparation was forced to grind to a jarring halt without a head coach in place.
A graduate of Prince Edward High School, Ford played college football at both Wingate and Averett universities before returning to his alma mater to lead the football program. In eight seasons at the helm, he went 24–58 with a pair of playoff appearances.
“Culpeper County High School is pleased to announce James Ford as the new Head Varsity Football Coach,” Culpeper High School principal Daniel Soderholm said in a statement released late Monday night.
Ford played quarterback and tight end at Wingate and Averett universities. After college, he was offered a tryout with the Houston Texans.
Ford will teach physical education at Culpeper. He and his wife Katrita (a math teacher) have two daughters, Jayla and Kayden.
While Culpeper graduates standouts Nazier McDonald, Jalen Veeney, Capone Hoffman and Javae Colclough, the Blue Devils do return a potentially-explosive combination in quarterback Eric Wilson and wide receiver Armani Hoffman.