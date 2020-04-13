Despite a standout senior season at Culpeper High School, James Thompson was a relative unknown to college basketball coaches when he participated in an AAU all-star tournament at Virginia’s University Hall in the spring of 1989.
The tournament, which featured the likes of future NBA stars Alonzo Mourning and George Lynch, as well as eventual NFL players Terry Kirby and Chris Slade, provided the perfect opportunity for an under-the-radar prospect like Thompson to get noticed by any of the myriad college coaches in attendance. And he took full advantage of it.
“I hit a couple shots,” said Thompson, who made a school-record 90 3-pointers for the Blue Devils as a senior. “The rest is history.”
Thompson’s shooting ability garnered the attention of Bob Burke, the head coach at Chowan (N.C.) College at the time. He talked Thompson into playing for him, which eventually led to the Culpeper star making the leap to George Mason to play Division I hoops.
Now, Thompson is one of many people mourning Burke’s recent passing.
Burke, 73, died at his home in Wilson, N.C. on April 4. He had dealt with a variety of health issues since suffering a heart attack in 2007.
“It’s a devastating loss,” Thompson said. “It hits hard on a basketball level of course, but Coach Burke was so much more than just a coach to me and so many others.”
Burke took over as Chowan’s head coach in 1980, when it was a two-year junior college. Over the next 22 years, he won 419 games–including posting 12 straight seasons of 20 wins or more–and led the program to three JUCO Sweet 16s and one Final Four berth.
Along the way, Burke also steadied Chowan’s transition from a JUCO to a four-year university. The Murfreesboro, N.C. school joined NCAA Division III in 1993, and is a member of Division II today.
While Burke’s teams won consistently, he was known just as much for developing his players as he was for winning basketball games. Seven of his players went on to play at ACC schools, with current Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan being the most notable among them.
In total, Burke sent 35 players to Division I schools between 1981 and 1994.
The court at the Jesse Helms Center, where Chowan plays its home games, was named “Bob Burke Court” in January 2016 as a tribute to the coach.
Thompson said that the player–and coach–he became can be traced back to his time under Burke’s tutelage.
“Here’s the thing: He took a chance on me,” Thompson said of Burke. “Yes, I had a good senior year at Culpeper, but I hadn’t done much prior to that. I was just a lanky, 6-foot-1 kid from a small town up until that point. I went to that tournament at U.Va., he saw me, and it changed my life forever.”
Thompson said one memory in particular illustrates just how much Burke believed in him.
“There was one time when I was wide open in the corner and one of my teammates didn’t get the ball to me,” Thompson recalled. “I can remember Coach Burke chewing him out and telling him that, if he ever missed me again, he’d put him on a bus back home.
“The player was a McDonald’s All-American,” Thompson added. “[Coach Burke] believed in me and my shooting ability so deeply that he was willing to kick a McDonald’s All-American off the team for not passing me the ball.”
Fueled by Burke’s commitment to him, Thompson carved out a memorable career at Chowan.
As a freshman in 1989-90, he shot an eye-popping 45 percent from 3-point range and nearly 50 percent overall from the field, setting a single-game school record with seven 3s in a game against Brevard (N.C.) College.
He followed that up by averaging 22 points per game during the 1990–91 campaign, breaking his own school record by connecting on eight 3s in four separate contests.
By the time Thompson left Chowan later in 1991 to play his final two years at GMU, he was the program’s career record-holder in 3-pointers made (125) and 3-point percentage (45 percent).
Thompson’s accomplishments landed him in the Chowan Hall of Fame, where he took his place alongside Burke.
“James was the purest shooter that I ever coached,” Burke said at the time of Thompson’s induction in 2016. He is a credit to his family, his community and to Culpeper High School.”
Thompson is one of 25 of Burke’s charges who went on to coach at the high school or college level. In addition, Burke’s son Rob is the current interim head coach for the UNC Wilmington men.
“I’m truly honored to be a part of his coaching tree,” Thompson said with a smile.
