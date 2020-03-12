Throughout the lead-in to their inaugural season, the Fredericksburg Nationals were adamant that the construction of a new 5,000-seat stadium would not delay the team’s April 23 home début.
But coronavirus might.
On Thursday, as the sporting world acknowledged—first reluctantly, then rapidly—that it is not immune to the pandemic, Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball cancelled the remainder of spring training and pushed back opening day at least two weeks. The FredNats, like so many other organizations, now find themselves in a holding pattern.
The Washington Nationals’ new Advanced-A affiliate was scheduled to begin Carolina League play on the road in Kinston, N.C., on April 9, returning to Fredericksburg two weeks later. Now, that timetable seems optimistic.
“We are putting the safety of our players, staff, fans and especially our community at the forefront,” general manager Nick Hall wrote in a text message. “We’re working with health experts on the best course of action at every turn. As of now, the severity of implications on the season are still unclear.”
In a news release, the team also stated that it would suspend single-game ticket sales for the time being.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels released a similar statement on Thursday, noting that “further decisions about the start of the 2020 season will be made at a later date.”
