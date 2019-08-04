Keith Decker and Jon Hurst are longtime friends and frequent playing partners. For the past week, they’ve also been roommates.
Decker, a Martinsville resident, stayed at Hurst’s home as the duo prepared for the Fredericksburg Amateur at Fawn Lake Country Club.
“He could not have been a better host,” Decker said.
On Sunday, Decker repaid the hospitality by edging Hurst for the championship. Decker eagled the par-4 13th to pull ahead, then overcame an errant tee shot on No. 18 to survive with a one-stroke (69–70–139) victory. Hurst and Tyler Gulikson tied for second.
For Decker, a 2017 inductee into the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame, the Fredericksburg Amateur was something of a rarity: a state tournament he hadn’t yet won.
“And I’ve won a lot of other ones,” he said.
After two-putting on No. 17—his first bogey of the tournament—Decker stepped to the final tee box with a two-shot lead. His driver never left the bag—a 3-wood would do just fine from a yardage standpoint. But he pulled it, with ball alighting in thick growth beyond a fairway bunker.
Hurst, who’d centered his drive on the elevated fairway, saw an opening.
“I was just hoping I could put it close and put a little pressure on him,” Hurst said. “I knew there could be a two-shot swing.”
After assessing his “terrible” lie, Decker was faced with two choices, neither outstanding: attempt a long approach shot with little control over ball flight, or lay up on a par 4. He opted to take his medicine, punching out to the bottom of the fairway and reaching the green in three shots.
Hurst pulled his own approach just slightly, leaving a 20-foot birdie putt that would’ve forced a playoff for the second time in three years. Instead, Hurst left it inches short of the cup, affording Decker a comfortable two-putt for the win.
While Decker hadn’t previously broken through at the Fredericksburg Amateur, he’s fond of the layout at Fawn Lake, where he once won a state four-ball event.
“This course suits me well and my game well, and the people couldn’t be nicer,” he said.
Jon Zampedro finished with a two-day total of 136 to win the men’s senior division, one stroke ahead of Jeff Klatt. Jim Hicks (70–76–146) took first in the men’s super senior division.
In the ladies’ division, Kristen Shiflett (81–75–156) placed first, besting runner-up Becki Davis by five strokes.
This year’s tournament drew a 67-player field, with proceeds supporting Mary Washington Hospice in honor of Hurst’s late wife, Julie. Boasting several divisions along with status as a VSGA points event, the Fredericksburg Amateur is increasingly drawing talent from across the state.
“It’s turned into a great event,” Hurst said.