DOING the right thing for the wrong reason beats doing nothing. So if Daniel Snyder finally bows to very public financial pressure and changes the offensive nickname of Washington’s NFL franchise, we’ll give him credit in the same begrudging way he will have righted a decades-long wrong.
For the two decades that he’s owned the team, Snyder stubbornly refused to budge despite repeated protests and cajoling. He famously told USA Today in 2013: “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER—you can use caps.”
But you should never say never. After failing to bow to reason, Snyder has now been hit where he lives: in the wallet.
Attendance, revenue and fan interest were already declining for a team that has rarely been relevant during Snyder’s tenure as owner. The 2020 season is in jeopardy due to the coronavirus that has played havoc with all sports and will make it difficult to block and tackle without spreading germs. We’re talking tens of millions of dollars in lost income if the season is canceled.
FedEx, which owns the naming rights to the stadium Snyder’s team calls home, has called for a name change. Nike now carries merchandise from 31 of 32 NFL teams on its website; guess which one is the exception. Pro Football Talk reported last weekend that three of the team’s minority owners, who control roughly 40 percent of the franchise, are looking to sell because they are “not happy being a partner” with Snyder.
His hand-picked new coach, Ron Rivera, told The Washington Post last weekend that he’s all-in for a new nickname, the sooner the better. On Monday, 15 Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Snyder to make an immediate change.
Perhaps biggest of all, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser has pledged to block the team’s efforts to build a lucrative new stadium on the former RFK Stadium property unless Snyder capitulates.
What’s a megalomaniacal billionaire to do?
It seems like an easy call. Find a new, inoffensive nickname: Warriors, Americans, Hogs, Red Tails. Even Generals should be in play, since Snyder’s team seems to enjoy scarcely more success than the Harlem Globetrotters’ traditional foils.
As we’ve mentioned before, a name change would mean at least an immediate doubling of merchandise revenue. The dwindling number of longtime fans would snatch up the current jerseys and pennants while a younger generation acquires the new merch.
And Snyder—whose approval rating in D.C. is almost as low as those of Congress and the coronavirus—could claim credit for a rare victory, even if it goes against every fiber of his being.
Public attitudes are shifting seismically, and George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer was a clear catalyst. Even the often-spineless Goodell, who had to be coerced by a cadre of the league’s stars into posting a Black Lives Matter video, now favors a name change.
Seemingly only the President (who got a big campaign donation from Snyder in 2016) is in favor of the status quo. He made that clear with his tweets on Monday.
As soon as the team issued a statement last week saying it “will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” the old nickname was dead. If Snyder conducts a review and decides to do nothing, he’s essentially calling himself a racist.
The decision ultimately rests with Snyder. But in reality, it’s already been made for him.
My suspicion is that 90 plus percentage of people who continually whine about the name of the Redskins aren't even fans of the team. They will never buy tickets to a game. They will never buy food and drink in the concession stands. They will never buy the merchandise. They will never watch a game on TV.
I personally don't care what Mr. Snyder does, as the NFL lost me as a fan long ago when the anti-American garbage began. However, I can't for the life of me understand why he doesn't just continue to tell these people to buzz off as he always has.
Exactly how I feel. I am glad to have my Sunday afternoons back from the grip of mindless sports watching. Who cares whether this team or that wins. It doesn't change my life in the least.
