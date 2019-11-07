FROM STAFF REPORTS
Gary Jennings didn’t stay unemployed for long.
The Miami Dolphins claimed Jennings on Wednesday, one day after the Colonial Forge High School graduate was waived by the Seattle Seahawks.
Jennings was Seattle’s fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft after a standout career as a wide receiver at West Virginia University. He was inactive for each of the Seahawks’ first nine games and became expendable after the team claimed Josh Gordon off waivers last week.
Jennings will have an opportunity to play with the 1–7 Dolphins, who lost their most productive receiver, rookie Preston Williams, to a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.