FROM STAFF REPORTS

Gary Jennings didn’t stay unemployed for long.

The Miami Dolphins claimed Jennings on Wednesday, one day after the Colonial Forge High School graduate was waived by the Seattle Seahawks.

Jennings was Seattle’s fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft after a standout career as a wide receiver at West Virginia University. He was inactive for each of the Seahawks’ first nine games and became expendable after the team claimed Josh Gordon off waivers last week.

Jennings will have an opportunity to play with the 1–7 Dolphins, who lost their most productive receiver, rookie Preston Williams, to a season-ending knee injury last weekend.

