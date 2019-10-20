Tyler Hughes won Saturday’s final Late Model race of the season at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg, but runner-up Doug Barnes held on to win the season points championship.

Chris Humblet clinched the Modified division title with his seventh race win of the year. Davey Callihan won his sixth straight Dominion Racers feature, but Cole Bruce’s third-place finish was enough to guarantee him the points title.

Andrew Condley’s third-place finish in the Dominion Stock class race earned him the season points championship. Richard Powers make a last-lap pass to overtake Bobby Curtis, who had led the entire feature.

In the UCAR division, Ryan Pritt won his 12th feature race to put an exclamation point on the domestic points title and Kris Kurtz held off Reggie Alcaraz to win the import class.

Powers also won the final Anycar race in a division Pete Sullivan clinched weeks ago. Keith Riley won the mini modified class race, and runner-up Jon Carte was crowned season champion.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments