Reynolds Racing drivers took both checkered flags in the twin late models 60-lap features Saturday at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg.
Philip Morris dominated the caution-free opening race after starting sixth. In the nightcap, he chose to start last on the field to try and get maximum points for his national championship run.. He went from 15th to first in only 37 laps, but all that went for naught when a pileup in Turn 3 with 22 laps to go knocked out Morris, Tyler Hughes and Trent Barnes.
Travis Byrd, driving one of Morris’s backup cars, avoided the mess and went on to win. Alex Brock finished second in both races, and Doug Barnes extended his season points lead.
In the Dominion Racer class, Bradley Kilby held off a hard-charging Chris Donnelly to get his first win of the year on his 16th birthday. James Scott took the win in the Any Car class and Michael Frayser got his first win in the UCAR domestic division while Reggie Alcaraz finished first for the fourth time this season in the UCAR import division.
Action resumes at Dominion this Saturday with gates opening at 5 p.m. and racing starting at 7. Scheduled features are twin races for the Modified class, Legends, and Dominion Racer, and the Mini Mods have a single feature night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.