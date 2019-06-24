Josh Berry earned his 16th career victory by besting the field in the CARS Tour Radley Cadillac & Chevrolet 125 on Saturday night at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg.
Berry passed pole winner Bobby McCarty for the lead with 49 laps to go and moved within one point of the championship series lead. McCarty finished second by 2.621 seconds. Brandon Pierce, Mini Tyrrell and Layne Riggs rounded out the top five.
The top 10 finishers, with car number and laps completed:
1. (88) Josh Berry 125
2. (22) Bobby McCarty 125
3. (2) Brandon Pierce 125
4. (81) Mini Tyrrell 125
5. (99) Layne Riggs 125
6. (88B) Doug Barnes, Jr. 125
7. (08) Deac McCaskill 125
8. (7) Michael Hardrin 125
9. (63) Tyler Matthews 125
10. (74) Ronald Hill 125