On a night when the temperature and heat index made it feel like a frying pan in the pits as well as the stands, the racers that came out to Dominion Saturday night put on a great show for First Responder Night that saw one driver become a four-time winner and one driver win his first ever race at Dominion.
The MN upholstery UCAR class got things kicked off a little later than usual due to the heat. At the drop of the green, pole-sitter Reggie Alcaraz missed a shift and dropped to the bottom of track, causing him to get shuffled back several spots.
After only two laps, Cameron Ruggles and Kris Kurtz got together coming out of turn four and effectively ended both of their nights. Once racing resumed, Ryan Pritt put some standing points between himself and Ruggles, driving away for his fourth checkered flag in the MN Upholstery domestic division.
Alcaraz recovered to take his first ever import division win at Dominion, dedicating it to his mother who died recently.
“It was pretty tough,” Alcaraz said. It got me once my nephew Ryan gave me the checkered flag and said take your victory lap so I cherish this one the most for my Mom and all the guys that help us and everything. I can’t do it with out them.”
Dominion stocks had a 40-lap feature, the longest of the night. Andrew Condrey drove his way to the lead with only two laps complete and was never really challenged, using a strong restart after a caution with 15 laps left to hold off runner-up Gary Burke and earn his second feature win on the year. Coming into the night, four points separated Gary Burke, Todd Ruggles and Condrey.
In the Dominion Racer division, Davey Callihan picked up his second straight victory and closed his points deficit on Cole Bruce and Aaron Donnelly, whose incident left the door wide open for Callihan.
With four laps to go, Bruce got a run on Donnelly going into turn one and got into Donnelly’s quarter panel which caused Donnelly to spin which allowed Callihan to drive through the incident and take over the top spot. Bruce and Donnelly both went to the back of the field for the restart and Donnelly came back to finish second with Bruce third. Stablemates Richard Storm and Barry Moore rounded out the top five.
Modified ran 35 caution-free laps and saw the Humblets, Chris and Jimmy, flex their muscle on the field once again to come home 1–2 in their feature. The Mini Mod class saw the return of Jesse Jones to Dominion for the first time in about a year and he wasted no time putting his machine out front after starting third, followed by Jon Carte, Joe Riley, Keith Riley and Steve Brady
Any car division saw Robb Almy pick up his first win of the year. Pete Sullivan was second, Amanda Simpson third and Kim Oliver fourth.
Dominion’s next race card is Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. Currently scheduled features will be twins for the Late Models, Dominion Stocks, UCARS, Any Cars, Mini Mods and Legends.