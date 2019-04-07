Last summer, Sam Sharps ventured out to Lowe’s, returning with a 6-foot-by-8-foot hunk of artificial turf. The Colonial Forge senior striped the surface with tape and went to work.
From the relative comfort of his parents’ garage, Sharps drilled each component of a lacrosse faceoff: clamps, rotations, and exits. His mother Julie oversaw each rep with a whistle.
The daily homespun workouts helped Sharps hone his technique and emerge as one of the area’s FOGO (face off, get off) specialists. Through seven games, Sharps has won a staggering 85.1 percent of draws, according to team statistics, generating countless possessions for the undefeated Eagles.
“Sam allows us to play make-it, take-it in games,” Colonial Forge coach Phil Fant said.
To take a faceoff, Sharps places his dominant hand near the top of the shaft, with the other two-thirds of the way down the stick. The referee will then issue two commands: down—prompting Sharps to drop to his right knee—and set, after which point any movement constitutes an early jump, awarding possession to the opponent.
On the whistle, Sharps clamps down swiftly with the back of the pocket.
“You just have to get to the ball faster,” he said.
Sharps first experimented with faceoffs as a freshman. He fared pretty well against JV competition, but needed a literal break to crack the Eagles’ varsity rotation the following spring.
At tryouts his sophomore year, Sharps injured teammate Gray Swope, Forge’s No. 2 faceoff man, taking over his spot by default.
“All the guys on varsity were like, ‘Sam can only get on the team if he breaks someone’s wrist,’” Sharps recalled. “That kind of gave me a little bit more drive to work on faceoffs and show I was meant to be there.”
But Sharps impressed Fant with his drive and competitive nature and hung around on varsity. As a junior, his faceoff percentage hovered around 70 percent.
In response to his success this season, opponents have gotten creative. North Stafford deployed All-Area long pole Nick Woodard to the faceoff “X”, conceding the clamp in the hopes that Woodard could force a ground ball. Other teams have resorted to putting two defenders on the wing, a tactic called “double polling.”
“It kind of pushes me to go even harder, because they’re throwing everything they can at me and I’m just stopping them in their tracks,” Sharps said.
In turn, Sharps keeps adversaries guessing by varying his exit strategy. He might rake the ball through his legs to a waiting teammate, or, as he did against Stafford earlier this season, cradle coast-to-coast and score.
To test himself against live competition, Sharps drove to Gaithersburg, Md., for the Faceoff Academy’s “draw days.” In 2017, he earned a spot in that organization’s national showcase, which features 250 of the top specialists in the country.
Sharps considers Trevor Baptiste a master of the craft. Baptiste, a former University of Denver standout, led NCAA Division-I in faceoff percentage and helped the Pioneers upset Maryland in the 2015 national championship game.
“If you can get your team that many more possessions, it could lead to a win against a program that should probably beat you,” Sharps said.
By necessity, Sharps isn’t just a FOGO guy. He’ll sprint off the field if Colonial Forge sustains possession, but once the Eagles transition onto defense, he’s a viable option in the midfield.
“Sam has developed into an all-around player for us,” Fant said.
When Sharps continues his lacrosse career at Bridgewater College next season, he’ll bring the garage-grind mentality that got him this far.
“I know that it’s just me and the other guy,” Sharps said. “It really puts you out there. If you mess up, everyone knows you messed up.”