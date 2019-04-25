Matt Cavalier taught Jackson Foreman in his Honors World History class last year, and in between lectures on Michelangelo and Da Vinci, the Brooke Point baseball coach realized his shortstop possessed an unusual aptitude for acquiring new skills.
“As his teacher, I learned very quickly that if it’s teachable, he can learn it,” Cavalier said. “He’s such a perfectionist that he’s not going to stop practicing or learning how to do something until he can do it perfectly.”
The art of drag bunting would make Foreman into a renaissance man at the plate. Midway through his junior season, Foreman is batting .375 with two home runs for the Black–Hawks (4–5). As opponents have taken note of his power, avenues for laying one down are opening up with regularity.
“Teams are starting to play him a little bit differently, playing him back a little bit,” Cavaliers said. “For him to get this down, it just makes him more dangerous.”
Bunting for a base hit jells with Foreman’s game for a couple reasons. He bats left-handed, giving him a tangible head start down the first-base line. He’s also fleet-footed, clocking just under seven seconds in the 60-yard dash.
Starting when Foreman was 8 or 9, he took regular trips to the diamonds at Rowser and Duff parks. His father Alan would throw batting practice, followed by a bucket dedicated solely to bunts.
“I’ve always been pretty good at it,” Foreman said. “Something I have in the toolbox.”
Facing Stafford in last year’s Commonwealth District tournament, Foreman spurred a rally when he led off an inning with a perfectly placed drag bunt. The Black-Hawks scored four runs in the frame en route to an 8–4 upset victory.
When going for a hit, Foreman looks exclusively for fastballs. “If it’s a curve, I’m taking it,” he said. He and a few of his teammates have carte blanche where bunting is concerned.
“I always tell them: read the situation,” Cavalier said. “If the third baseman is back, first baseman is back and they’re feeling like they can time it up well, they’ve always got that green light.”
Cavalier continues to see Foreman evolve as a player. He hasn’t committed an error since moving to shortstop from second base, and is becoming more well-rounded with each plate appearance. Defenses aren’t exactly anticipating a bunt from Brooke Point’s three-hole hitter.
“Teams know about Jackson, and when they know he’s a good bunter they can’t play him back,” Cavalier said. “They can’t play him up. It just confuses you. It’s like a battle between offensive and defensive coordinators.
“When he doesn’t have a weakness, it’s easier to manage him.”