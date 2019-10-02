Sand surrounded Sydney Vaillancourt, but what awaited the Massaponax senior was no day at the beach.
An errant tee shot on the Par-3 15th hole at The Gauntlet during last week’s Commonwealth District tournament left Vaillancourt bunkered down, 60 yards shy of the pin.
“It was one of those shots where you look at it and go, ‘Man, if I had that shot 50 times, I couldn’t have done that,’ ” Panthers coach Dave Siegelman said.
But Vaillancourt only had one shot. She pulled out her sand wedge, took a full swing and watched the ball come to rest less than 10 feet from the hole. From there, she read the green and coolly sank her putt to save par.
“I didn’t like the sand when I was younger, because I could never get out,” Vaillancourt said. “All the coaches I’ve had have talked me through the basics of setting up properly and getting it out. It comes naturally now.”
Vaillancourt was gifted her first golf clubs at age 6, a set of pink Calloway irons. Her extensive experience has proved an asset to a rebuilding Panthers’ squad. During practice rounds, Siegelman usually pairs his No. 1 player with an unseasoned freshman; several of Massaponax’s underclassmen are completely new to the sport.
“She was very good at mentoring them how to play the game of golf,” Siegelman said. “It was extremely helpful for her to be around to almost be like a second coach this year.”
Vaillancourt’s game is more steady than spectacular. Her drives rarely exceed 200 yards, and you won’t find her among the Fredericksburg area’s leaders in scoring average. But she keeps her ball in play and rarely compounds her mistakes on the course.
“At the end of it, she’ll be hitting in the 80s at the end of a round or the low 40s on nine holes,” Siegelman said.
Navigating bunkers goes a long way toward limiting damage. First, Vaillancourt digs her feet into the sand and aligns the ball toward the back of her stance. She lines up her shoulders with her target and opens her club face just slightly. Her target for contact is three inches behind the ball, to ensure she can clear the lip of the trap.
For all of the granular detail involved, good bunker play comes down to a clean swing.
“To get out of the sand and to play a good shot is a really a good feeling because most people can’t master the bunker,” Vaillancourt said. “I’m just really ecstatic when I get out.”
