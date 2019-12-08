Blue & Gray 5k
Race began at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg Sunday morning:
WOMEN
Overall: 1. Anne Khatcheressian, Fredericksburg, 20:18; 2. Dana Mills Stafford, 21:38; 3. Julia Chase, Fredericksburg, 22:45.
20–24: 1. Mary–Margaret McMaken, Fredericksburg, 39:53.
25–29: 1. Stephanie Hicks, Fredericksburg, 44:02.
30–34: 1. Alli Axelrod, Fredericksburg, 25:15; 2. Jennifer Simmons, Woodford, 33:23; 3. Stephany Burns, Stafford, 44:01.
35–39: 1. Jennifer Whitehurst, Spotsylvania, 31:45; 2. Kerry Mulhern, Fredericksburg, 32:06; 3. Nicole Gibson, Fredericksburg, 32:16.
40–44: 1. Tabitha Simms, Fredericksburg, 34:16.
45–49: 1. Kristin Tidwell, King George, 26:10.
50–54: 1. Wendy Schaeffer, Fredericksburg, 32:14; 2. Ursula Bivens, Stafford, 32:17; 3. Shawn Carrington, Fredericksburg, 32:50.
55–59: 1. Paulette Peradotto, Fredericksburg, 31:31; 2. Nydia Delgado–Garcia, Fredericksburg, 32:27; 3. Carol Russ, Eat, N.J., 32:51.
60–64: 1. Joyce Warnacut, Locust Grove, 33:02.
MEN
Overall: 1. Connor Drash, Spotsylvania, 20:32; 2. Terry McLaughlin, Spotsylvania, 20:39; 3. Benjamin Tidwell, King George, 21:06.
14–under: 1. Eli Maynard, Fredericksburg, 41:30.
30–34: 1. Christopher Johnson, Fredericksburg, 24:59; 2. Paul Karas, Suffolk, 28:37.
35–39: 1. Dan Mulhern, Fredericksburg, 32:06; 2 Michael Balderson, Spotsylvania, 32:56.
45–49: 1. Tram Chase, Fredericksburg, 22:26; 2. Robert Cuellar, Haymarket, 26:25.
55–59: 1. Jack Joynson, Spotsylvania, 28:12; 2. Edward Sinclair, Woodbridge, 32:45.
60–64: 1. Mike Brooks, Fredericksburg, 25:05; 2. Rich Bovone, Spotsylvania, 25:25; 3. Jeffrey Howard, Fredericksburg, 27:11.
65–69: 1. David Parker, Ruther Glen, 34:47.
70–over: 1. Vance Lemasters, Harrisonburg, 40:13; 2. Larry Thompson, Stafford, 42:13.
