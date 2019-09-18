The University of Mary Washington women’s soccer team used a balanced attack with points coming from five different players in a 3-0 victory over North Carolina Weslyan College on Wednesday at the Battleground. The Eagles lift their record to 2-4 overall.
UMW gained the lead with the lone score of the first half, as freshman Amanda Krest scored unassisted at 40:21. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime.
In the second, sophomore Lindsey Hendrickson scored on a cross from the left from senior Corinne Carson at 56:05 to up the lead to 2-0, and freshman macey Wissell scored on a Gracie Williams pass at 72:48 for an insurance tally.
The Eagles led in shots, 20-3, as well as in corner kicks, 7-1. UMW freshmen goalkeepers Aly Holden and Caroline Sheusi combined for the clean sheet without recording a save.
Mary Washington will return to action on Saturday when the Eagles host Catholic University at noon.
MEN’s SOCCER
No. 14 UMW battled host Catholic University to a scoreless tie on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. The Eagles move to 4-1-2 on the season.
The Cardinals held a 15-7 lead in shots and a 6-5 edge in corner kicks. UMW junior goalkeeper Kenny Kurtz had three saves in recording his third straight shutout.
The Eagles will be back in action on Saturday when they host Widener University at 3:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
UMW itself a three-goal deficit, and was unable to recover fully in a 3-2 loss at Shenandoah University on Wednesday night in Winchester, Va. The Eagles slip to 2-3 on the season.
In the third quarter, the Eagles started a comeback, as senior Lauren Hopkins scored 4:01 into the quarter. In the fourth, Hopkins found junior Bella Urcia for another score with 12 minutes remaining in the contest to draw to within 3-2, but the Eagles were unable to find the tying score in the final moments.
Shenandoah led in shots, 17-13, and also in penalty corners, 7-6. UMW goalkeeper Jillian Lawrence made six saves in between the pipes, while Sammie Ferris added a defensive save.
The Eagles will return to action on Saturday, as they visit the University of Lynchburg at 2:00 p.m.
