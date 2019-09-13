FROM STAFF REPORTS

Val Sokolaw and Brynne Gould each had 18 kills to lead the Washington & Lee volleyball team (8–1) to a four-set victory over host University of Mary Washington at the start of the UMW Classic at Rosner Arena on Friday night. Set scores were 23–25, 26–24, 25–22, 25–22.

For the Eagles, Peyton Dunlow had 14 kills and 11 digs, Krista Rodgers and Savannah Power had 11 kills and Kendal Hall made 23 digs.

The Eagles (2–4) will face Johns Hopkins and Virginia Wesleyan as the Classic continues Saturday.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments