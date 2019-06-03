ENVY: Cheer team brings home its first national championship

USA All Stars Envy, a competitive cheer team from the Fredericksburg area has won its first National Championship title at The Summit in the Senior Level 4 division. The team of 21 athletes ranging in age from 12- to 18-years old received a wild card bid in January to compete at the “Superbowl” of Competitive Cheer. The team fundraised for months to make the trip. In Friday wild card competition, a top 5 finish allowed them to advance to Sunday's final round of competition where they beat out 78 other teams in the division to win. USA All Stars Envy is coached by Bekkie Isaac and Kaitlyn Barbee–Isaac.