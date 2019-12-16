Golf is not a spectator sport where Andrew Watson is concerned.
It’s not that the Mountain View senior is unwatchable on the links, quite the contrary. But with a swing as sure as a metronome and a scorecard generally devoid of surprises (or integers greater than five), Watson doesn’t keep galleries particularly engaged.
“To be honest, if you were to watch him play, it’s very boring,” Wildcats coach Steve Cassiday said. “But he hits fairways and he hits greens, he two-putts and he goes to the next hole.”
By extracting magnificence from monotony on a consistent basis, the Lynchburg-College-bound Watson ended up a gimme for Free Lance–Star golfer of the year honors. Watson’s steadiness shined most on Sept. 23, when he fired an even-par 72 at The Gauntlet to win the Commonwealth District championship by four shots.
“I knew that if I played well, there was nobody who could really compete with me,” he said.
That confidence served Watson well a few weeks later at the Class 5 state tournament. Through 11 holes at Magnolia Green Golf Club, he held a share of the lead at 1-under before falling off and tying for 10th place.
He’s not timid on the tee box, either. Asked to identify a strength of his game, Watson went straight to the driver.
“At tournaments, a lot of kids will pull some irons or woods out, and I just always have had this mentality of, ‘If I can hit this thing straight, I’m just going to try my luck,’ ” he said.
A relative newcomer to the golf course, Watson first picked up a club during family vacations to Kiawah Island, S.C. His father, Russ Watson, played a couple of rounds each trip, and, on one occasion, the course offered a “family tee” option.
Nine holes later, Andrew was hooked.
“Ever since then I never wanted to stop,” he said. “I just wanted to keep getting better and better.”
As a freshman at Mountain View, Watson qualified for regionals by way of a playoff. He parred the extra hole—beating out a much-older junior—to earn the tournament’s final berth.
“I kind of knew then that he had the drive and fire,” Cassiday said.
All he needed was the technique. Two years ago, Watson began working with Jim Steigelman at Irish Golf Academy in Warrenton. At the time, Watson was squarely a mid-80s golfer, possessing a decent swing but little in the way of timing or a grip. Steigelman gave Watson an assortment of drills, and he took care of the rest.
“There wasn’t any questioning,” Steigelman said. “It seemed like he really trusted in what I was showing him.”
A kick to the rib cage also aided Watson’s development. During the spring of his sophomore year, Watson fractured a couple of ribs playing soccer, an injury that permanently took the wind out of that sport and diverted his sole focus to golf.
But the biggest leap in Watson’s game came that summer, when he logged 40 consecutive days at the driving range. “I kept track,” he said.
By the time he returned to Mountain View in the fall, he’d shaved several strokes off his handicap and emerged as one of the Fredericksburg area’s top players. This season, he recorded a low nine-hole score of 34 during a match at the Gauntlet.
In college, Watson will take on courses exceeding 7,000 yards. With added distance in mind, he recently worked with Steigelman to add a few miles per hour to his club-head speed.
Occasionally, Steigelman shows Watson videos of his swing from two years ago. Those viewings aren’t so much for entertainment as enlightenment.
“No timing, just an awful swing that I had,” Watson said. “Thinking back gives me perspective that I can get even better than I am now.”
