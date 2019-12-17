BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR

BRANDEN WOOD

Louisa

The junior won Jefferson District and Region 4B individual titles, then placed sixth in the Class 4 state meet.

GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR

ALI DiCLEMENTE

Colonial Forge

The sophomore won the Commonwealth District title and placed third in Region 6B and 10th in the state.

COACH OF THE YEAR

PETER AUGROM

Stafford

His boys were first and girls second in the Commonwealth, then finished second and third, respectively, in Region 5D.

JOSH DAGGETT

Riverbend

After placing third in the district and second in Region 6B, the senior just missed all-state status by finishing 16th.

ALEX KOLAR

James Monroe

The Battlefield District and Region 3B individual champion placed 15th in the state as a senior.

NOAH LeCAIN

North Stafford

The junior placed seventh in the Commonwealth, ninth in the region and 29th at the Class 5 state meet.

NATHAN NOTGRASS

Stafford

The Commonwealth runner-up went on to finish seventh in Region 5D and 22nd in the state meet.

JUSTIN POLCHA

Stafford

The sophomore was Commonwealth champion, regional runner-up and 15th in the state championships.

BOWEN VARNEY

Louisa

The senior placed ninth in the Jefferson District, seventh in Region 4B and 24th in the Class 4 state meet.

EVELYN ANDERSON

Orange

The talented freshman placed eighth in the Jefferson District, eighth in Region 4B and 40th in her first state meet.

CIERRA CAICEDO

Louisa

The Jefferson District champion went on to finished third in Region 4B and 13th in the state as a senior.

ISABELLA HARDAWAY

Culpeper

The fleet freshman finished fourth in the Nortwestern District, ninth in Region 4C and 25th in Class 4.

GRETA LAMBERT

Stafford

The Indians’ junior was third in the Commonwealth District championships and ninth in Region 5D.

HELENA RAMIREZ

Mountain View

The Wildcat freshman was sixth in the Commonwealth, fifth in the Region and 42nd in the state meet.

EMMA WUNDERLY

Mountain View

After runner-up finishes in the Commonwealth and Region 5D meet, this sophomore was 17th in the state.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Connor Adkins, Chancellor

Elijah Akbar, Eastern View

Michael Arner, Colonial Forge

Russell Belt, North Stafford

Andrew Dale, King George

Xavier Echaverria, North Stafford

Kyle Ernandes, Courtland

Blake Fairbanks, Riverbend

Owen Geddes, Fredericksburg Academy

Jason Healey, King George

Dominic Kittle, Caroline

Matt Klapak, Louisa

Daniel Merriman, Stafford

Ben Putka, Stafford

Christian Reid, Courtland

Aidan Ridderhof, James Monroe

Everett Robinson, Louisa

Luke Smith, Fredericksburg Christian

Kyler Soriano, Louisa

Craig Swain, Mountain View

Joshua Webb, North Stafford

Bradley Wingeart, King George

Ethan Wrye, Massaponax

Liam Zinn, Stafford

GIRLS

Zoi Betties, Stafford

Kyla Brown, King George

Mya Cea-Lavin, Chancellor

Katherine Craig, North Stafford

Brenna Elchenko, Stafford

Caroline Fairbanks, Riverbend

Kalina Frick, Colonial Forge

Kennedy Harris, Louisa

Anna Heller, James Monroe

Makaila Keyes, Courtland

Kayla Kosco, Massaponax

Kayla Loescher, Colonial Forge

Kendall Loescher, Colonial Forge

Ashley Perminter, Stafford

Isabella Reed, Fredericksburg Christian

Victoria Reed, Fredericksburg Christian

Parker Sims, Fredericksburg Christian

Elle Slater, Courtland

Carrie Stinchcomb, James Monroe

Norah Sutton, Stafford

Frankie Veale, Fredericksburg Christian

Eleanor Veazey, King George

Isabel Whitman, James Monroe

Kellie Williams, King George

Sidney Wynn, James Monroe

