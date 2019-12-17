BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR
BRANDEN WOOD
Louisa
The junior won Jefferson District and Region 4B individual titles, then placed sixth in the Class 4 state meet.
GIRLS RUNNER OF THE YEAR
ALI DiCLEMENTE
Colonial Forge
The sophomore won the Commonwealth District title and placed third in Region 6B and 10th in the state.
COACH OF THE YEAR
PETER AUGROM
Stafford
His boys were first and girls second in the Commonwealth, then finished second and third, respectively, in Region 5D.
JOSH DAGGETT
Riverbend
After placing third in the district and second in Region 6B, the senior just missed all-state status by finishing 16th.
ALEX KOLAR
James Monroe
The Battlefield District and Region 3B individual champion placed 15th in the state as a senior.
NOAH LeCAIN
North Stafford
The junior placed seventh in the Commonwealth, ninth in the region and 29th at the Class 5 state meet.
NATHAN NOTGRASS
Stafford
The Commonwealth runner-up went on to finish seventh in Region 5D and 22nd in the state meet.
JUSTIN POLCHA
Stafford
The sophomore was Commonwealth champion, regional runner-up and 15th in the state championships.
BOWEN VARNEY
Louisa
The senior placed ninth in the Jefferson District, seventh in Region 4B and 24th in the Class 4 state meet.
EVELYN ANDERSON
Orange
The talented freshman placed eighth in the Jefferson District, eighth in Region 4B and 40th in her first state meet.
CIERRA CAICEDO
Louisa
The Jefferson District champion went on to finished third in Region 4B and 13th in the state as a senior.
ISABELLA HARDAWAY
Culpeper
The fleet freshman finished fourth in the Nortwestern District, ninth in Region 4C and 25th in Class 4.
GRETA LAMBERT
Stafford
The Indians’ junior was third in the Commonwealth District championships and ninth in Region 5D.
HELENA RAMIREZ
Mountain View
The Wildcat freshman was sixth in the Commonwealth, fifth in the Region and 42nd in the state meet.
EMMA WUNDERLY
Mountain View
After runner-up finishes in the Commonwealth and Region 5D meet, this sophomore was 17th in the state.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Connor Adkins, Chancellor
Elijah Akbar, Eastern View
Michael Arner, Colonial Forge
Russell Belt, North Stafford
Andrew Dale, King George
Xavier Echaverria, North Stafford
Kyle Ernandes, Courtland
Blake Fairbanks, Riverbend
Owen Geddes, Fredericksburg Academy
Jason Healey, King George
Dominic Kittle, Caroline
Matt Klapak, Louisa
Daniel Merriman, Stafford
Ben Putka, Stafford
Christian Reid, Courtland
Aidan Ridderhof, James Monroe
Everett Robinson, Louisa
Luke Smith, Fredericksburg Christian
Kyler Soriano, Louisa
Craig Swain, Mountain View
Joshua Webb, North Stafford
Bradley Wingeart, King George
Ethan Wrye, Massaponax
Liam Zinn, Stafford
GIRLS
Zoi Betties, Stafford
Kyla Brown, King George
Mya Cea-Lavin, Chancellor
Katherine Craig, North Stafford
Brenna Elchenko, Stafford
Caroline Fairbanks, Riverbend
Kalina Frick, Colonial Forge
Kennedy Harris, Louisa
Anna Heller, James Monroe
Makaila Keyes, Courtland
Kayla Kosco, Massaponax
Kayla Loescher, Colonial Forge
Kendall Loescher, Colonial Forge
Ashley Perminter, Stafford
Isabella Reed, Fredericksburg Christian
Victoria Reed, Fredericksburg Christian
Parker Sims, Fredericksburg Christian
Elle Slater, Courtland
Carrie Stinchcomb, James Monroe
Norah Sutton, Stafford
Frankie Veale, Fredericksburg Christian
Eleanor Veazey, King George
Isabel Whitman, James Monroe
Kellie Williams, King George
Sidney Wynn, James Monroe
