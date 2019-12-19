PLAYER OF THE YEAR

SARAH HATFIELD

Eastern View

The 53rd goal of her senior year netted the Cyclones their first state title. She ranks in the top 10 nationally in career goals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ERIN CUNNINGHAM

James Monroe

In her first season in charge, she led her alma mater to a 21-3 record and its third straight Class 3 state championship.

EMMA BERNARD

Chancellor

The Class 4 state player of the year had 33 goals and 15 assists to lead the Chargers into the state semifinals.

LEXI BOVE

Stafford

The junior captain had 15 goals and eight assists to lead the Indians into the state tournament.

TRISTEN CRAIG

Massaponax

The senior moved to defense this season and helped the Panthers reach the state tournament with 10 shutouts.

WINNY HALL

James Monroe

The first-team all-state senior capped her career with 24 goals, 23 assists and a third straight state title.

MADI HYATT

Mountain View

The Richmond-bound senior had 32 goals and 14 assists en route to first-team all-state honors.

MEGHAN HYATT

Mountain View

Besides anchoring the Wildcats’ defense, the all-state sophomore contributed seven goals and six assists.

CAITLYN KAHN

Stafford

The sophomore made 101 saves, stopping 86 percent of opponents’ shots for the season.

JAYDEN MOON

Riverbend

Despite an injury, this William & Mary-bound senior scored 10 goals for the Bears in 2019.

GRACE NORAIR

Fredericksburg Academy

The first-team all-state junior midfielder carried on a family tradition with 22 goals and 15 assists.

ZOE TIERNEY

James Monroe

The Class 3 state player of the year had 19 goals, 17 assists and five defensive saves for the state champs.

KYLEE TUEBNER

Chancellor

The senior all-state defender also had 10 goals and 14 assists for the Class 4 state semifinalists.

SECOND TEAM

Second team

F-Cassidy Morrison, Eastern View: Senior had 26 goals, 20 assists to complement Hatfield.

F-Kaitlyn Bestick, Chancellor: The sophomore had 25 goals, 11 assists for the Chargers.

F-Mackenzie Proffitt, Mountain View: The three-year starter had 20 goals, 17 assists as a junior.

MF-Ginny Beringer, James Monroe: Junior had 18 goals (including one in state semifinals), 13 assists.

MF-Taryn Saunders, Massaponax: The junior had four goals and 11 assists and was named second-team all-region.

MF-Aaryn Boatwright, Colonial Forge: The senior four-year starter finished her career with 25 goals, 30 assists.

D-Izzy Larimore, Fredericksburg Academy: First-team all state pick had 17 goals, 18 assists as a sophomore.

D-Maddie Tierney, James Monroe: Freshman shone on defense and scored eight goals for the Jackets.

D-Sydney Duffy, Stafford: The junior anchored the Indians’ defense and took offensive and defensive corners.

D-Augusta Bailey, Eastern View: In addition to her 22 assists, the senior was a pillar on defense.

GK-Carter Sprinkle, Courtland: Senior saved 84 percent of shots and came up big against top rivals.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kylie Amberger, Fredericksburg Academy

Cassidy Armstrong, Eastern View

Regan Bestick, Chancellor

Elissa Bustamante, Stafford

Kierra Byrd, Riverbend

Emma Clements, Fredericksburg Academy

Celie Constantine, James Monroe

Ava Durrer, Eastern View

Kaitlyn Freeman, Brooke Point

Madison Furrow, Stafford

Izzy Gregory, Chancellor

Ellie Helbling, Riverbend

Mia Hutchinson, Eastern View

Amy Iglesias-Duenas, Brooke Point

Rachel Ivy, Riverbend

Emma Jones, Fredericksburg Christian

Addison Lowman, Courtland

Ashley Luce, Fredericksburg Academy

Grace Mahon, Courtland

Alaina McCoy, Stafford

Mollie McGann, Massaponax

Ella Newman, Chancellor

Grace Pietro, Massaponax

Kelsey Reviello, James Monroe

Sarah Rigual, James Monroe

Julia Salinas, Colonial Forge

Taryn Saunders, Massaponax

Grayson Scott, Fredericksburg Christian

Madison Shea, Courtland

Makenzie Shields, Colonial Forge

Caroline Slick, Courtland

Grace Sprinkle, Courtland

Gracie Wilkerson, Mountain View

