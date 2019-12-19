PLAYER OF THE YEAR
SARAH HATFIELD
Eastern View
The 53rd goal of her senior year netted the Cyclones their first state title. She ranks in the top 10 nationally in career goals.
COACH OF THE YEAR
ERIN CUNNINGHAM
James Monroe
In her first season in charge, she led her alma mater to a 21-3 record and its third straight Class 3 state championship.
EMMA BERNARD
Chancellor
The Class 4 state player of the year had 33 goals and 15 assists to lead the Chargers into the state semifinals.
LEXI BOVE
Stafford
The junior captain had 15 goals and eight assists to lead the Indians into the state tournament.
TRISTEN CRAIG
Massaponax
The senior moved to defense this season and helped the Panthers reach the state tournament with 10 shutouts.
WINNY HALL
James Monroe
The first-team all-state senior capped her career with 24 goals, 23 assists and a third straight state title.
MADI HYATT
Mountain View
The Richmond-bound senior had 32 goals and 14 assists en route to first-team all-state honors.
MEGHAN HYATT
Mountain View
Besides anchoring the Wildcats’ defense, the all-state sophomore contributed seven goals and six assists.
CAITLYN KAHN
Stafford
The sophomore made 101 saves, stopping 86 percent of opponents’ shots for the season.
JAYDEN MOON
Riverbend
Despite an injury, this William & Mary-bound senior scored 10 goals for the Bears in 2019.
GRACE NORAIR
Fredericksburg Academy
The first-team all-state junior midfielder carried on a family tradition with 22 goals and 15 assists.
ZOE TIERNEY
James Monroe
The Class 3 state player of the year had 19 goals, 17 assists and five defensive saves for the state champs.
KYLEE TUEBNER
Chancellor
The senior all-state defender also had 10 goals and 14 assists for the Class 4 state semifinalists.
SECOND TEAM
Second team
F-Cassidy Morrison, Eastern View: Senior had 26 goals, 20 assists to complement Hatfield.
F-Kaitlyn Bestick, Chancellor: The sophomore had 25 goals, 11 assists for the Chargers.
F-Mackenzie Proffitt, Mountain View: The three-year starter had 20 goals, 17 assists as a junior.
MF-Ginny Beringer, James Monroe: Junior had 18 goals (including one in state semifinals), 13 assists.
MF-Taryn Saunders, Massaponax: The junior had four goals and 11 assists and was named second-team all-region.
MF-Aaryn Boatwright, Colonial Forge: The senior four-year starter finished her career with 25 goals, 30 assists.
D-Izzy Larimore, Fredericksburg Academy: First-team all state pick had 17 goals, 18 assists as a sophomore.
D-Maddie Tierney, James Monroe: Freshman shone on defense and scored eight goals for the Jackets.
D-Sydney Duffy, Stafford: The junior anchored the Indians’ defense and took offensive and defensive corners.
D-Augusta Bailey, Eastern View: In addition to her 22 assists, the senior was a pillar on defense.
GK-Carter Sprinkle, Courtland: Senior saved 84 percent of shots and came up big against top rivals.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kylie Amberger, Fredericksburg Academy
Cassidy Armstrong, Eastern View
Regan Bestick, Chancellor
Elissa Bustamante, Stafford
Kierra Byrd, Riverbend
Emma Clements, Fredericksburg Academy
Celie Constantine, James Monroe
Ava Durrer, Eastern View
Kaitlyn Freeman, Brooke Point
Madison Furrow, Stafford
Izzy Gregory, Chancellor
Ellie Helbling, Riverbend
Mia Hutchinson, Eastern View
Amy Iglesias-Duenas, Brooke Point
Rachel Ivy, Riverbend
Emma Jones, Fredericksburg Christian
Addison Lowman, Courtland
Ashley Luce, Fredericksburg Academy
Grace Mahon, Courtland
Alaina McCoy, Stafford
Mollie McGann, Massaponax
Ella Newman, Chancellor
Grace Pietro, Massaponax
Kelsey Reviello, James Monroe
Sarah Rigual, James Monroe
Julia Salinas, Colonial Forge
Taryn Saunders, Massaponax
Grayson Scott, Fredericksburg Christian
Madison Shea, Courtland
Makenzie Shields, Colonial Forge
Caroline Slick, Courtland
Grace Sprinkle, Courtland
Gracie Wilkerson, Mountain View
