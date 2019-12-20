JOHN BROWN

Colonial Forge

He led the Eagles to an 11–3 record and the Region 6B championship, with their three losses coming by a combined 12 points.

OFFENSE

JAMIR BOYD

North Stafford QB

The Region 5D offensive player of the year passed for an area-high 3,352 yards and 33 TDs, leading the Wolverines to the state semifinals.

JAYLEN ALEXANDER

Orange RB

The senior led the area with 1,504 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns, capping his third straight 1,000-yard season.

TY–SHAUN COLBERT

Spotsylvania RB

The bruising junior ran for 1,354 yards and 21 touchdowns to help the Knights share the Battlefield District regular-season title.

JARETT HUNTER

Louisa RB

The versatile senior ran for 1,092 yards and 18 touchdowns and moonlighted at quarterback for the Lions when injuries necessitated.

HOLT EGAN

North Stafford WR

He opened the season with four touchdown catches and finished it with 10 scores and 1,054 yards, the only area player to top 1,000.

JORDAN WILLIAMS

Stafford WR

The senior was a bright spot for the Indians with 11 touchdown receptions. He also scored on a 65-yard run.

MASON REGA

Colonial Forge OL

A two-way first-team all-Commonwealth pick, he piled up 25 pancake blocks and helped the Eagles dominate the line of scrimmage.

ELIJAH HOSKIN

Eastern View OL

The junior two-way starter was the top blocker for the Cyclones’ explosive offense that averaged 41 points per game.

JACOB CARMICHAEL

Massaponax OL

The first-team all-Commonwealth District senior became the Panthers’ latest dominant blocker up front.

SKYLER GRANT

Riverbend OL

A physically imposing junior, the 6–3, 295- pound Grant is one of the Bears’ building blocks for the future.

GRIFF HOLLINS

Louisa OL

The all-Jefferson District senior center anchored the line for an offense that averaged nearly 37 points per game.

LUKE MORLEY

Massaponax AP

The Commonwealth District offensive player of the year rushed for 1,388 yards and 26 TDs and threw five scoring passes.

GARRETT HUTCHINSON

Eastern View K

The Class 4 first-team all-state kicker converted 63 PATs and made five field goals, including a 38-yarder.

ALEX SPANGLER

Eastern View KR

In addition to his 13 TD receptions, the first-team all-state returner scored on six punts and two kickoffs for the Cyclones.

DEFENSE

ADIN HUNTINGTON

Mountain View DL

The Kent State-bound senior had 14.5 sacks, was named Commonwealth District’s top defender.

AARON APONTE

Louisa DL

The Lions’ first-team all-Jefferson District end had 16 sacks among his team-high 110 tackles.

CHASE HARLEY

Colonial Forge DL

Teaming with Rega, the two-way first-team all-district standout made 75 tackles (16 for loss) as a senior.

LANXTON ATHY

Massaponax DL

The senior registered 16 sacks for the Panthers en route to repeat first-team all-Commonwealth District honors.

MAX KAUTHEN

Colonial Forge LB

The Lafayette-bound senior was the Eagles’ leading tackler with 125 stops (16 for loss) and their short-yardage runner.

DREW SHURINA

Eastern View LB

The Battlefield District defensive player of the year made 107 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

ELIJAH CHRISTOPHER

Massaponax LB

The senior made a team-high 110 regular-season tackles and was also the Panthers’ second-leading rusher.

AUSTIN SIMS

Louisa LB

The Jefferson District defensive player of the year made 103 tackles and three interceptions in his senior season.

ELIJAH SARRATT

Colonial Forge DB

The junior made 40 tackles, three interceptions and was named first-team all-Commonwealth at four positions.

AIDAN RYAN

James Monroe DB

The junior broke up 11 passes while always covering rivals’ top receivers and also starred at QB despite a broken hand.

BLAKE LEAKE

Eastern View DB

The senior made 66 tackles, four interceptions and scored two defensive TDs before a hand injury ended his season early.

AVERY JOHNSON–EDMONDS

Colonial Forge DB

The versatile first-team all-Commonwealth senior made 40 tackles, had 5 INTs and blocked 4 kicks.

SHYMARR WRIGHT

St. Michael AP

The Riverbend transfer made 86 tackles (12 for loss) and returned two fumbles for TDs for the VISAA state champions.

ALEX SOLORZANO

Mountain View P

The junior was named second-team all-Region 5D and helped the Wildcats establish an edge in field position.

OFFENSE

QB—Madden Lowe, Colonial Forge: The senior threw 33 touchdown passes and moonlighted as the Eagles’ kicker.

RB—Javon Campbell, King George: The junior ran for 783 yards and nine touchdowns, also caught five TD passes.

RB—Jacob Romero, Massaponax: He contributed 803 yards rushing and eight touchdowns for the Panthers.

WR—Javon Swinton, North Stafford: The Indiana-bound senior caught 14 TD passes, including two in state semifinals.

WR—Noah Robinson, Louisa: Despite a slow start due to injury, the ODU-bound senior caught 18 passes.

TE—Mathias Barnwell, Spotsylvania: The impressive freshman caught three TD passes and was a force blocking.

OL—Alex Laboy, Colonial Forge: The senior center was a first-team all-Commonwealth choice for the Eagles.

OL—David Munoz, Louisa: The senior was named to the all-Jefferson District first team.

OL—JaeDarien Warren-Binion, Brooke Point: The senior was named first-team all-Commonwealth on both sides of the line.

OL—Logan McGhee, Orange: The first-team all-Jefferson District senior opened many holes for Alexander.

OL—Terrell Staton, King George: The all- Battlefield District senior played a big part in the Foxes’ resurgence.

U—Jalen Smith, St. Michael: The first-team all-state DB also quarterbacked the VISAA state champions.

K—Jack Hudson, Massaponax: He kicked four FGs (including playoff game-winner against Freedom) and 33 PATS.

KR—Shawn Asbury, North Stafford: The junior overcame an off-season ACL tear to contribute to a regional title run.

DEFENSE

DL—Adrian Williams, Louisa: The first-team all-Jefferson District pick made 83 tackles as a senior.

DL—Quinton Wilcox, Massaponax: The senior made nine sacks among his 70 tackles for the Panthers.

DL—Mac Bitto, King George: The junior had 77 tackles, including seven sacks, for the Foxes.

DL—Jordan Breckley, Eastern View: The junior led the Cyclones with 92 tackles, including three sacks.

LB—Jordan Hall, James Monroe: The freshman had 19 tackles for loss as Jackets reached region final.

LB—Hayden Mesimer, Stafford: 17 of the first-team all-district senior’s 132 tackles resulted in losses.

LB—Josh Johnson, Colonial Forge: The first-team all-Commonwealth senior had 104 tackles, 11 for loss.

DB—Chance Graves, Eastern View: The senior made 55 tackles, two interceptions and blocked two punts.

DB—Corvion Davis, Colonial Beach: The two-way standout made 123 tackles, four interceptions.

DB—Devin Lardge, Stafford: The Army-bound senior made 45 tackles, broke up eight passes.

DB—Alex Washington, Louisa: The second-team all-state selection had 66 tackles, 14 pass breakups.

U—Tony Skinner, Riverbend: The senior all-district pick made 53 tackles and an interception for the Bears.

P—Trevor Gleason, James Monroe: The first-team all-Battlefield senior averaged 38.2 yards per kick.

PR—Di’Mario Brooks, James Monroe: Penalties negated five of his six kick returns for touchdowns.

HONORABLE MENTION

Trey Allison, Colonial Beach

Randall Annino, Colonial Beach

Calvin Asimoah, Brooke Point

Derek Barbour, Louisa

Jacob Baker, St. Michael

Jordan Barnett, Colonial Forge

Bryan Brown, Stafford

Matthew Brown, St. Michael

Colton Bubar, St. Michael

Kam Buckhanan, Culpeper

Till Butler, Eastern View

Addie Burrow, Courtland

Noah Carey, Orange

Patrick Carroll, Mountain View

Kim Carruthers, Chancellor

Ayden Cox, Mountain View

Ike Daniels, Mountain View

Samare Daniels, King George

Jordan Dodson, Eastern View

Isaiah Dowell, Massaponax

Braeden Drugatz, Chancellor

Aiden Fisher, Riverbend

Trevin Edwards, Chancellor

Jamar Frazier, North Stafford

Jack Hardy, James Monroe

Trevor Harris, North Stafford

Riley Harrison, Culpeper

Dominick Henneberry, Spotsylvania

Omarion Johnson, Colonial Beach

James Kelly, Washington & Lee

Alex Kemp, Mountain View

Raq Lawson, Eastern View

Austin Monroe, Courtland

Robert Morgan IV, Louisa

Garrett Mothershead, Colonial Beach

Charles Mutter III, King George

DeAnthony Pendleton, Spotsylvania

Jackson Phillips, Stafford

Sivon Pleasants, Caroline

Kyle Reviello, King George

Jordan Saunders, Washington & Lee

Jordan Savoy, Colonial Forge

Kalup Shelton, Louisa

Craig Shepherd, Washington & Lee

Hunter Showers, St. Michael

Adam Smith, Chancellor

Trayvon Smith, North Stafford

Jason Southern, Eastern View

Melvin Spriggs, St. Michael

James Sullivan, Mountain View

Patrick Sullivan, Brooke Point

TyResse Taylor, Spotsylvania

Akil Thomas, Mountain View

Zack Thomas, Brooke Point

Michael Vinson, Colonial Forge

C.J. VanBuren, North Stafford

Edward Ware, Mountain View

Alex Washington, Orange

Jireek Washington, Orange

Trey Washington, James Monroe

Justin Watson, Mountain View

Tevin White, North Stafford

Andrew Williams, James Monroe

Chase Wormley, St. Michael

Dwayne Williams, North Stafford

