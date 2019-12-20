JOHN BROWN
Colonial Forge
He led the Eagles to an 11–3 record and the Region 6B championship, with their three losses coming by a combined 12 points.
OFFENSE
JAMIR BOYD
North Stafford QB
The Region 5D offensive player of the year passed for an area-high 3,352 yards and 33 TDs, leading the Wolverines to the state semifinals.
JAYLEN ALEXANDER
Orange RB
The senior led the area with 1,504 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns, capping his third straight 1,000-yard season.
TY–SHAUN COLBERT
Spotsylvania RB
The bruising junior ran for 1,354 yards and 21 touchdowns to help the Knights share the Battlefield District regular-season title.
JARETT HUNTER
Louisa RB
The versatile senior ran for 1,092 yards and 18 touchdowns and moonlighted at quarterback for the Lions when injuries necessitated.
HOLT EGAN
North Stafford WR
He opened the season with four touchdown catches and finished it with 10 scores and 1,054 yards, the only area player to top 1,000.
JORDAN WILLIAMS
Stafford WR
The senior was a bright spot for the Indians with 11 touchdown receptions. He also scored on a 65-yard run.
MASON REGA
Colonial Forge OL
A two-way first-team all-Commonwealth pick, he piled up 25 pancake blocks and helped the Eagles dominate the line of scrimmage.
ELIJAH HOSKIN
Eastern View OL
The junior two-way starter was the top blocker for the Cyclones’ explosive offense that averaged 41 points per game.
JACOB CARMICHAEL
Massaponax OL
The first-team all-Commonwealth District senior became the Panthers’ latest dominant blocker up front.
SKYLER GRANT
Riverbend OL
A physically imposing junior, the 6–3, 295- pound Grant is one of the Bears’ building blocks for the future.
GRIFF HOLLINS
Louisa OL
The all-Jefferson District senior center anchored the line for an offense that averaged nearly 37 points per game.
LUKE MORLEY
Massaponax AP
The Commonwealth District offensive player of the year rushed for 1,388 yards and 26 TDs and threw five scoring passes.
GARRETT HUTCHINSON
Eastern View K
The Class 4 first-team all-state kicker converted 63 PATs and made five field goals, including a 38-yarder.
ALEX SPANGLER
Eastern View KR
In addition to his 13 TD receptions, the first-team all-state returner scored on six punts and two kickoffs for the Cyclones.
DEFENSE
ADIN HUNTINGTON
Mountain View DL
The Kent State-bound senior had 14.5 sacks, was named Commonwealth District’s top defender.
AARON APONTE
Louisa DL
The Lions’ first-team all-Jefferson District end had 16 sacks among his team-high 110 tackles.
CHASE HARLEY
Colonial Forge DL
Teaming with Rega, the two-way first-team all-district standout made 75 tackles (16 for loss) as a senior.
LANXTON ATHY
Massaponax DL
The senior registered 16 sacks for the Panthers en route to repeat first-team all-Commonwealth District honors.
MAX KAUTHEN
Colonial Forge LB
The Lafayette-bound senior was the Eagles’ leading tackler with 125 stops (16 for loss) and their short-yardage runner.
DREW SHURINA
Eastern View LB
The Battlefield District defensive player of the year made 107 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.
ELIJAH CHRISTOPHER
Massaponax LB
The senior made a team-high 110 regular-season tackles and was also the Panthers’ second-leading rusher.
AUSTIN SIMS
Louisa LB
The Jefferson District defensive player of the year made 103 tackles and three interceptions in his senior season.
ELIJAH SARRATT
Colonial Forge DB
The junior made 40 tackles, three interceptions and was named first-team all-Commonwealth at four positions.
AIDAN RYAN
James Monroe DB
The junior broke up 11 passes while always covering rivals’ top receivers and also starred at QB despite a broken hand.
BLAKE LEAKE
Eastern View DB
The senior made 66 tackles, four interceptions and scored two defensive TDs before a hand injury ended his season early.
AVERY JOHNSON–EDMONDS
Colonial Forge DB
The versatile first-team all-Commonwealth senior made 40 tackles, had 5 INTs and blocked 4 kicks.
SHYMARR WRIGHT
St. Michael AP
The Riverbend transfer made 86 tackles (12 for loss) and returned two fumbles for TDs for the VISAA state champions.
ALEX SOLORZANO
Mountain View P
The junior was named second-team all-Region 5D and helped the Wildcats establish an edge in field position.
OFFENSE
QB—Madden Lowe, Colonial Forge: The senior threw 33 touchdown passes and moonlighted as the Eagles’ kicker.
RB—Javon Campbell, King George: The junior ran for 783 yards and nine touchdowns, also caught five TD passes.
RB—Jacob Romero, Massaponax: He contributed 803 yards rushing and eight touchdowns for the Panthers.
WR—Javon Swinton, North Stafford: The Indiana-bound senior caught 14 TD passes, including two in state semifinals.
WR—Noah Robinson, Louisa: Despite a slow start due to injury, the ODU-bound senior caught 18 passes.
TE—Mathias Barnwell, Spotsylvania: The impressive freshman caught three TD passes and was a force blocking.
OL—Alex Laboy, Colonial Forge: The senior center was a first-team all-Commonwealth choice for the Eagles.
OL—David Munoz, Louisa: The senior was named to the all-Jefferson District first team.
OL—JaeDarien Warren-Binion, Brooke Point: The senior was named first-team all-Commonwealth on both sides of the line.
OL—Logan McGhee, Orange: The first-team all-Jefferson District senior opened many holes for Alexander.
OL—Terrell Staton, King George: The all- Battlefield District senior played a big part in the Foxes’ resurgence.
U—Jalen Smith, St. Michael: The first-team all-state DB also quarterbacked the VISAA state champions.
K—Jack Hudson, Massaponax: He kicked four FGs (including playoff game-winner against Freedom) and 33 PATS.
KR—Shawn Asbury, North Stafford: The junior overcame an off-season ACL tear to contribute to a regional title run.
DEFENSE
DL—Adrian Williams, Louisa: The first-team all-Jefferson District pick made 83 tackles as a senior.
DL—Quinton Wilcox, Massaponax: The senior made nine sacks among his 70 tackles for the Panthers.
DL—Mac Bitto, King George: The junior had 77 tackles, including seven sacks, for the Foxes.
DL—Jordan Breckley, Eastern View: The junior led the Cyclones with 92 tackles, including three sacks.
LB—Jordan Hall, James Monroe: The freshman had 19 tackles for loss as Jackets reached region final.
LB—Hayden Mesimer, Stafford: 17 of the first-team all-district senior’s 132 tackles resulted in losses.
LB—Josh Johnson, Colonial Forge: The first-team all-Commonwealth senior had 104 tackles, 11 for loss.
DB—Chance Graves, Eastern View: The senior made 55 tackles, two interceptions and blocked two punts.
DB—Corvion Davis, Colonial Beach: The two-way standout made 123 tackles, four interceptions.
DB—Devin Lardge, Stafford: The Army-bound senior made 45 tackles, broke up eight passes.
DB—Alex Washington, Louisa: The second-team all-state selection had 66 tackles, 14 pass breakups.
U—Tony Skinner, Riverbend: The senior all-district pick made 53 tackles and an interception for the Bears.
P—Trevor Gleason, James Monroe: The first-team all-Battlefield senior averaged 38.2 yards per kick.
PR—Di’Mario Brooks, James Monroe: Penalties negated five of his six kick returns for touchdowns.
HONORABLE MENTION
Trey Allison, Colonial Beach
Randall Annino, Colonial Beach
Calvin Asimoah, Brooke Point
Derek Barbour, Louisa
Jacob Baker, St. Michael
Jordan Barnett, Colonial Forge
Bryan Brown, Stafford
Matthew Brown, St. Michael
Colton Bubar, St. Michael
Kam Buckhanan, Culpeper
Till Butler, Eastern View
Addie Burrow, Courtland
Noah Carey, Orange
Patrick Carroll, Mountain View
Kim Carruthers, Chancellor
Ayden Cox, Mountain View
Ike Daniels, Mountain View
Samare Daniels, King George
Jordan Dodson, Eastern View
Isaiah Dowell, Massaponax
Braeden Drugatz, Chancellor
Aiden Fisher, Riverbend
Trevin Edwards, Chancellor
Jamar Frazier, North Stafford
Jack Hardy, James Monroe
Trevor Harris, North Stafford
Riley Harrison, Culpeper
Dominick Henneberry, Spotsylvania
Omarion Johnson, Colonial Beach
James Kelly, Washington & Lee
Alex Kemp, Mountain View
Raq Lawson, Eastern View
Austin Monroe, Courtland
Robert Morgan IV, Louisa
Garrett Mothershead, Colonial Beach
Charles Mutter III, King George
DeAnthony Pendleton, Spotsylvania
Jackson Phillips, Stafford
Sivon Pleasants, Caroline
Kyle Reviello, King George
Jordan Saunders, Washington & Lee
Jordan Savoy, Colonial Forge
Kalup Shelton, Louisa
Craig Shepherd, Washington & Lee
Hunter Showers, St. Michael
Adam Smith, Chancellor
Trayvon Smith, North Stafford
Jason Southern, Eastern View
Melvin Spriggs, St. Michael
James Sullivan, Mountain View
Patrick Sullivan, Brooke Point
TyResse Taylor, Spotsylvania
Akil Thomas, Mountain View
Zack Thomas, Brooke Point
Michael Vinson, Colonial Forge
C.J. VanBuren, North Stafford
Edward Ware, Mountain View
Alex Washington, Orange
Jireek Washington, Orange
Trey Washington, James Monroe
Justin Watson, Mountain View
Tevin White, North Stafford
Andrew Williams, James Monroe
Chase Wormley, St. Michael
Dwayne Williams, North Stafford
