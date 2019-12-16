PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ANDREW WATSON

Mountain View

After winning medalist honors at the Commonwealth District championships, the senior tied for sixth in Region 5D and placed 10th in the state.

COACH OF THE YEAR

TOMMY HARRISON

Stafford

After leading the Indians to a state baseball title in the spring, Harrison oversaw Stafford’s first district golf title in 12 years and a state team berth.

RACHEL DETORE

Spotsylvania

The Region 4B individual champion later tied for 37th place in the VHSL Girls State Open as a senior for the Knights.

BRADY FALK

Riverbend

The Bears’ junior saved his best for last, tying for 18th place at the Class 6 state championships.

DREW HARDING

Stafford

The junior finished second individually in the district and regional competition and tied for 17th in the Class 5 state championship.

ZANE MOORE

Louisa

The junior tied for sixth in the Region 4B championships and shared 13th place in the Class 4 state competition.

GRAYSON WOOD

James Monroe

After leading the Jackets to an unbeaten regular season, he capped a freshman year with Battlefield medalist honors and a tie for fifth place in Class 3.

HONORABLE MENTION

Noah Adams, James Monroe

Nathan Amos, Eastern View

Brett Caputo, King George

Gabe Cook, Colonial Forge

Kai Crockett, Chancellor

Ethan Crowder, Riverbend

Brendan DeSena, Brooke Point

Grayson Evatt, Brooke Point

Kelly Hackley, Eastern View

Ben Harding, Stafford

A.J. Hartley, Colonial Forge

Will Johnson, Orange

Kyle Pettigrew, Caroline

Zach Redifer, Orange

Robert Scott, Eastern View

Mason Sheetz, Chancellor

Davis Smith, Stafford

Andrew Steis, Massaponax

Alven Thomas, Mountain View

Brooke Vaillancourt, Massaponax

Sydney Vaillancourt, Massaponax

