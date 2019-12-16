PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ANDREW WATSON
Mountain View
After winning medalist honors at the Commonwealth District championships, the senior tied for sixth in Region 5D and placed 10th in the state.
COACH OF THE YEAR
TOMMY HARRISON
Stafford
After leading the Indians to a state baseball title in the spring, Harrison oversaw Stafford’s first district golf title in 12 years and a state team berth.
RACHEL DETORE
Spotsylvania
The Region 4B individual champion later tied for 37th place in the VHSL Girls State Open as a senior for the Knights.
BRADY FALK
Riverbend
The Bears’ junior saved his best for last, tying for 18th place at the Class 6 state championships.
DREW HARDING
Stafford
The junior finished second individually in the district and regional competition and tied for 17th in the Class 5 state championship.
ZANE MOORE
Louisa
The junior tied for sixth in the Region 4B championships and shared 13th place in the Class 4 state competition.
GRAYSON WOOD
James Monroe
After leading the Jackets to an unbeaten regular season, he capped a freshman year with Battlefield medalist honors and a tie for fifth place in Class 3.
HONORABLE MENTION
Noah Adams, James Monroe
Nathan Amos, Eastern View
Brett Caputo, King George
Gabe Cook, Colonial Forge
Kai Crockett, Chancellor
Ethan Crowder, Riverbend
Brendan DeSena, Brooke Point
Grayson Evatt, Brooke Point
Kelly Hackley, Eastern View
Ben Harding, Stafford
A.J. Hartley, Colonial Forge
Will Johnson, Orange
Kyle Pettigrew, Caroline
Zach Redifer, Orange
Robert Scott, Eastern View
Mason Sheetz, Chancellor
Davis Smith, Stafford
Andrew Steis, Massaponax
Alven Thomas, Mountain View
Brooke Vaillancourt, Massaponax
Sydney Vaillancourt, Massaponax
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.