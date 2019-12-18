PLAYER OF THE YEAR

VICTORIA BARRETT

North Stafford

The Class 5 player of the year finished with 744 kills, 109 aces, 389 digs, 56 blocks and 71 assists for the state runners-up.

COACH OF THE YEAR

NICOLE CANDELORA

North Stafford

She led the Wolverines (18-7) to district and Region 5D titles and their second straight appearance in the Class 5 state final.

EMILY FLAMM

Courtland

The junior had 305 kills and 154 digs en route to first-team Region 4B and second-team all-state honors.

MACKENZIE GREEN

Massaponax

The senior amassed 405 kills and 202 digs in helping the Panthers reach the Class 6 state quarterfinals.

NALANI McBRIDE

Mountain View

The sophomore libero accumulated 519 digs, 314 dimes (perfect passes) and 43 aces.

PAITYN WALKER

Colonial Forge

The area’s top setter doled out 989 assists and amassed 266 digs en route to second-team all-state honors.

MELODY WASHINGTON

Chancellor

The Battlefield District player of the year finished with 501 assists, 243 digs and 94 kills for the season.

SECOND TEAM

Joselyn Jones (Colonial Forge): Senior middle blocker had 210 kills and will play at Pace (N.Y.)

Gabrielle Figueroa (North Stafford): Junior had 192 kills and starred in a state semifinal win.

Mya Green (Massaponax): Dished out 741 assists and added 322 digs, 95 kills.

Sophia Kaiser (Brooke Point): Three-year starter had 232 kills, 218 digs and 218 aces as a senior.

Lauren Wentzel (King George): Junior libero had 644 digs and 45 aces for the Foxes.

Emma Birkitt, King George: St. Lawrence-bound senior setter had 646 assists, 214 digs and 76 aces.

HONORABLE MENTION

Izabelle Allen, North Stafford

Ina Aoelua, Stafford

Megan Andrews, King George

Nella Bayard, Mountain View

Jayden Brown, Brooke Point

Macy Burnette, Courtland

Paige Dildine, Spotsylvania

Kimberly Dishman, Massaponax

Brenna Futrell, Mountain View

Olivia Haynes, Courtland

Lauren Hyman, Colonial Forge

Aubrey Lynch, North Stafford

Imani Lewis, Massaponax

Gabrielle Meader, Stafford

Sarah Statler, Riverbend

Kailey Schoolfield, Colonial Forge

Emma Shaeffer, Fredericksburg Christian

Haley Ann Smalls, Colonial Forge

Alexa Walsh, Chancellor

