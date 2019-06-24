Ginny Beringer could feel herself slowly falling, dehydration reducing her standard swift strides to a literal crawl.
The James Monroe sophomore dragged herself across the finish line at the Class 3 state cross country championships at Great Meadow last Nov. 9, placing 13th.
But she wasn’t finished.
It was dinner time when Beringer and her mother arrived at the hotel in Lorton where the Yellow Jackets’ field hockey team was staying, though she hungered for sleep above all else.
The following morning, Beringer was back on her feet—and on the field as James Monroe captured its second straight state championship with a 1–0 victory over Poquoson. After missing the previous day’s 2–1 overtime state semifinal win over York, she played every minute of the final and recorded a secondary assist on Morgan Rigual’s lone goal.
“I felt pretty bad for the whole week after,” Beringer said.
Fully recuperated and focused exclusively on track for the first time in her high school career—she dabbled in lacrosse as a freshman—Beringer excelled this spring. She successfully defended her state title in the 800, posting an area-best time of 2:16.57.
A speedster on the trail, track and field hockey turf alike, Beringer ran away with The Free Lance–Star’s female athlete of the year honors. North Stafford’s Victoria Barrett came in second in voting, with Eastern View’s Sarah Hatfield, JM’s Rigual, and Stafford’s Gen Hirata rounding out the top five vote getters.
As summer 2018 vacation drew to a close, first-year JM field hockey coach Lindsey Heppner and cross country coach David Lovegrove huddled to divvy up Beringer’s practice time.
If Lovegrove’s group was running mile repeats or hills (“My least favorite days,” Beringer noted with a laugh), she’d skip field hockey practice entirely.
If Heppner’s Yellow Jackets were installing set pieces, she’d attend field hockey workouts over cross country.
And a hundred scenarios in between.
“There were many times, she’d run with cross country, change into her shin guards and cleats and hop on the field with us,” Heppner said. “She was very determined to be successful in both sports and she was going to do it no matter what.
“I don’t think either sport had a hiccup in it with her juggling so much.”
In the spring, however, Beringer limited her act to just one. And she noticed a difference immediately.
“I saw my times going down and was a lot more focused when it came to practices,” she said. “It just made me overall better.”
By eschewing lacrosse this spring, Beringer was able to focus on distance running’s finer points—sleep, diet, weight lifting—and make progress toward a 2:10 800 mark that would put her on recruiters’ radar. She fully intends to run in college.
In the meantime, though, Beringer plans to chase more championships over the next two school years. Even if she doesn’t yet know where her speed will be called upon next.
“Truthfully, she could excel at any event and any sport she wanted to,” JM coach track Nick Brousse said.