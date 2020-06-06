Marquez Hall needed a long jumper. The North Stafford track and field coach turned to a freshman with no experience in the event to fill out his roster.
Four days later, Victoria Barrett qualified for regions. She’d go on to place seventh at the Class 5 state meet.
“When I first saw her jump, it was like, ‘Wow, she’s just a natural,’ ” Hall said. “From there, everything started.”
For the balance of her decorated prep career with the Wolverines, Barrett would deal in giant leaps. She did her loudest work at the net, each audible kill carrying North Stafford’s volleyball team to greater and greater heights. This past November, her Wolverines crested a mere four points shy of a state championship, despite this extraterrestrial stat line: 34 kills, 30 digs, five aces and four blocks.
But Barrett’s seemingly boundless athletic ability wasn’t constrained to the court. This past winter, she won a Commonwealth District championship in the long jump without taking a single rep during a regular-season meet. She was also part of the Wolverines’ first-place 1,600 relay team and finished runner-up in the high jump.
Easy, right?
“You’re pretty much just jumping into a pit,” she said. “And it was really effortless to run around in a circle, I guess.”
Generationally talented in her primary sport and adaptable away from it, Barrett was named The Free Lance–Star’s female athlete of the year in a year that saw no spring competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A former dancer whose preferred number was “Here Comes the Hammer” by MC Hammer, Barrett had a way of making Fredericksburg-area blockers feel like the nail. She obliterated the Virginia High School League’s career kills record with 2,033 and rewrote her own single-season mark of 744 this winter as a senior.
It was a common sight for North Stafford volleyball coach Nicole Candelora: Barrett leaving the locker room following a match with three ice bags, one on each knee and another draped across her right shoulder. Frequently, Candelora would bar Barrett from hitting at practice entirely, managing her workload like an ace pitcher.
“She did all of this out of not many reps at practice,” said Candelora, who has also coached Barrett on the club circuit with Fredericksburg Juniors. “We had to save her arm.”
Despite her myriad accolades (including a three-year reign as Free Lance–Star volleyball player of the year), Barrett was overlooked by almost every Division-I volleyball powerhouse. The lack of recruiting was frustrating at times.
“They didn’t really look at my other capabilities,” Barrett said. “My vertical [10–1] says a lot, but then you look at my height [5-foot-9] and you probably wouldn’t expect it. They probably didn’t look past the fact that I wasn’t tall.”
But Barrett is willing to go to great lengths—nearly 2,000 miles, in fact—to prove she can dominate collegiate opponents just like her rivals at Massaponax and Colonial Forge. In three weeks, she’ll pack the chip on her shoulder and head west to begin her career at the University of New Mexico.
“I kind of wish she was in a [conference] where she’d play some of the East Coast schools who looked by her, so she could beat them and show them why they messed up,” Candelora said.
