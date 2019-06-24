1. GINNY BERINGER

James Monroe sophomore

  • A starter on the Yellow Jackets’ Class 3 state field hockey champions
  • Placed 13th in the Class 3 state cross country championship meet
  • Won the girls’ 800-meter race at the state outdoor track meet with the area’s top time (2:16.57)

2. VICTORIA BARRETT

North Stafford junior

  • Commonwealth District and Region 5D volleyball player of the year, named first-team all-state
  • Led the Wolverines to the Class 5 state championship match
  • Won district and region titles in the long jump, placed third at the state meet

3. SARAH HATFIELD

Eastern View junior

  • First-team all-state selection in field hockey after scoring 51 goals and leading the Cyclones to the state final
  • Started on Eastern View’s basketball team which reached the state tournament
  • Named first-team all-region in soccer after notching 12 goals, nine assists

4. MORGAN RIGUAL

James Monroe senior

  • Named first-team all-state in field hockey, scored game-winning goals in state semifinal and final
  • Second-team all-region pick in lacrosse with 21 goals, 19 assists
  • Named VHSL Class 3 state female athlete of the year

5. GENNIFER HIRATA

Stafford senior

  • Undefeated in the pole vault all season, won Class 5 state titles during the indoor and outdoor seasons
  • Set a state record at 14 feet unsurpassed by any area vaulter, male or female
  • Signed to vault at the University of South Dakota

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045

jlomonaco@freelancestar.com

@joeylomonaco

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments