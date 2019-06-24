1. GINNY BERINGER
James Monroe sophomore
- A starter on the Yellow Jackets’ Class 3 state field hockey champions
- Placed 13th in the Class 3 state cross country championship meet
- Won the girls’ 800-meter race at the state outdoor track meet with the area’s top time (2:16.57)
2. VICTORIA BARRETT
North Stafford junior
- Commonwealth District and Region 5D volleyball player of the year, named first-team all-state
- Led the Wolverines to the Class 5 state championship match
- Won district and region titles in the long jump, placed third at the state meet
3. SARAH HATFIELD
Eastern View junior
- First-team all-state selection in field hockey after scoring 51 goals and leading the Cyclones to the state final
- Started on Eastern View’s basketball team which reached the state tournament
- Named first-team all-region in soccer after notching 12 goals, nine assists
4. MORGAN RIGUAL
James Monroe senior
- Named first-team all-state in field hockey, scored game-winning goals in state semifinal and final
- Second-team all-region pick in lacrosse with 21 goals, 19 assists
- Named VHSL Class 3 state female athlete of the year
5. GENNIFER HIRATA
Stafford senior
- Undefeated in the pole vault all season, won Class 5 state titles during the indoor and outdoor seasons
- Set a state record at 14 feet unsurpassed by any area vaulter, male or female
- Signed to vault at the University of South Dakota