Seven local field hockey players participated in the 2019 AAU Junior Olympics at Wake Forest University, Winston–Salem, N.C.
Isabelle Larimore of Fredericksburg, Kelsey Reviello of Colonial Beach, and Gracie Wilkerson of Stafford County played on Team Green and earned the silver medal with a 4–1–1 record.
Anna-Kate Dominque and Maddie Tierney of Fredericksburg played on Team Purple, which finished tied for third with a 3–2–1 record. Team Navy ultimately earned the bronze medal with the tie-breaker over Purple using total goals scored (13–12).
Celie Constantine and Sarah Rigual also participated in the tournament.
Ria Chhina, Gracie Wilkerson, Isabelle Larimore, Kelsey Reviello and Camryn Crook are pictured back row; Coach Susan Ciufo of Temple University, Abygail Deverka, Alana Fields, Sophia Ganocy, Alexa Derr, Katie Fichtner, Olivia Bent-Cole, Kerry O’Donnell and Payton Rahn are pictured front row.