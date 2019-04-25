Alex Figueroa arrived at Central Oklahoma with some personal baggage. He may leave the Bronchos for an NFL training camp.
Figueroa, a 2013 Brooke Point High School graduate, impressed scouts with his performance at Central Oklahoma’s recent pro day. Although he’s unlikely to be chosen in this weekend’s seven-round draft, Bronchos coach Nick Bobeck expects him to get a shot with an NFL team.
“He could be a free agent, but he’ll get into a camp,” Bobeck said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Figueroa (6-foot-2, 242 pounds) played two seasons as an outside linebacker at Division-II Central Oklahoma. He wound up at the Edmond, Okla. school after being dismissed from school at Miami (Fla.) in 2014.
He and teammate JaWand Blue were charged with sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. They avoided jail time by agreeing to undergo sex-offender treatment and complete 100 hours of community service.
“We vetted everything about his situation,” Bobeck said. “We followed the proper procedures, and we felt good about who he was through the process. We looked at all the open records. We felt good about who he was, and we feel even better about him after he left.”
After one season at Garden City (Kan.) Community College, Figueroa joined the Bronchos in 2017. He made 42 tackles (4.5 for loss) and recovered two fumbles last season, earning third-team all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honors.
“For us, statistically he wasn’t great, because really, people ran away from him,” Bobeck said. “We put him on the boundary, and he was great at setting the edges, escaping blocks and being physical. He’s a high-effort kid. His biggest strength is his ability to get his hands on [blockers], disengage and make tackles.”
At Central Oklahoma’s pro day, Figueroa reportedly ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 38-inch vertical leap. The website draftanalyst.com gave him a rating of 2.86, signifying a potential free-agent signing after the draft. (Ohio State’s Nick Bosa had the top rating, 5.58).
Figueroa, who declined an interview request, graduated in December and has spent the spring semester preparing for his professional shot.
“He’s a great human being,” said Jason Smelser, Central Oklahoma’s linebackers coach. “He’s been in my house with my 19-year-old daughter, and I’m comfortable with him.”
Added Bobeck: “I think it really helped him that people were willing to take a second chance with him and work with him. ... He did a really good job here, and we’re proud of him.”