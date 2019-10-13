Three drivers earned their first race wins of the season Saturday night at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg, while Chris Humblet maintained his season points lead in the Modified Division.
Top qualifier Alex Brock took the lead with 49 laps to go and captured the 75-lap Late Model race for drivers who had not won a feature this season. John Goin followed by claiming a 25-lap sprint for Late Model drivers without a Whelen Series feature win in 2019.
Justin Herndon swept the two 25-lap mini-cup features. cruising to victory in the nightcap after surviving five cautions and a green, white, checkered flag finish in the opener.
Chris Johnson trimmed Humblet’s Modified Division season lead to 32 points with two races remaining by finishing second in the 35-lap feature. Jimmy Humblet took his fourth win of the year.
Andrew Condrey broke a tie with Gary Burke by earning his fourth Dominion Stock victory of the season. Amanda Hoak won her first career checkered flag in the UCAR division.
Season points titles will be decided at Dominion’s championship night at Dominion this Saturday, with every division competing. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the green flag drops at 5.
