RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports changing weather conditions and tidal levels have made bass fishing challenging. Crayfish are the main prey for bass; look for birds diving over the grass beds. A red top water popper can be productive. The bite can last well into the day. Work the same areas with a shallow running spinner bait or chatter bait as well as plastics and swim jigs. Stripers can be found around current breaks off of points and rocks. Rattle traps and swim baits are favored.
LAKE ANNA: McCotter's Lake Anna Guide Service (mccotterslakeanna.com) reports that as water temperatures drop into the mid 60s, you will see a lot of fish movement. Striper are movihng into the upper portion of the lake to feed on massive schools of threadfin shad. The "hot zone" soon will be above the second bridges in both branches. Currently, , the schools are from The Splits up to the first two bridges. You can catch keepers on spoons, plastic swimbaits and multi-arm rigs with 3-inch baits. Largemouth bass will be feeding heartily in the shallows, usually in the mid afternoon. The backs of mid lake creeks often hold herring then and the bass school up and corral them for a buffet style smashing. You can also catch fish in the upper, flats sections of the lake using a spinnerbait or lipless crankbait. Crappie have been on docks, shallow brush piles and rocks in the upper section of the lake since late last month. They will slowly move toward deeper holding areas as the water cools.
LAKE ORANGE: Closed for the season.
