RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports the warmer water temps (mid to upper 80s) has driven bass deep into the grasses. An early morning top water bite is present for anglers using poppers and grass frogs, but once the sun hits the water, switch to small crank baits or creature baits along deeper grass edges with good current. Any object that provides shade can produce bass for anglers using finesse worms or small spinner baits. The snake head bite remains good in the head waters of streams.
LAKE ANNA: Lake Anna Striper Guide Service (jimhemby.com) reportsyour depth finder will be the key in locating the schools of striper holding primarily over 25-35-foot flats, occasionally chasing bait to the surface in low light. Some of the best catches have been on live bait. Stripers are feeding heavily on herring when they are schooled. Bass are staying shallower than normal, but some fish are still relating to deeper structures where bait is present. Deep-diving crankbaits are working well along with jigs tipped with worms. Small shallow-running crankbaits worked near stumps next to the shallow channels will put nice fish in the boat too. Crappie are holding on bridge pilings uplake and on brush piles in 10-20 feet of water. Uplake. crappie are moving under shallower docks with structure or brush under the docks. Live bait has been producing larger-than-normal catfish fished near the bottom over 25-foot flats.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and stained with bass feeding on baitfish. Target bass with crankbaits and topwaters, soft plastics and stickbaits. Crappie are hanging around the 10-foot range, being caught on minnows and small jigs. A few walleye have been caught mainly on night crawlers working rocky areas in the midlake region. Catfishing remains strong in the upper end with chicken livers and clam snouts working best.