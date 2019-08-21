RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: No report.
LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the mid-90s, McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (mccotterslakeanna.com) reports largemouth bass schools are located in the mid and down lake regions. Start your search from The Splits down to Dike 3. Toss a small popper, “walking” bait or soft plastic jerkbait over roadbeds, humps, deep points and other schooling areas. If you see baitfish on your depth finder or on the surface, stick around as the game fish should find them. Small striper are breaking some mornings around the State Park, the power plant and Dike III. These fish are mostly feeding on 2-3-inch threadfin shad. Early mornings and just before sunset are the best times for topwater feeding. Crappie schools are holding on bridge pilings, 15-25 feet deep. Two-inch grubs and minnows will entice hits.
LAKE ORANGE: No report