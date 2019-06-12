RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports tournaments continue to swarm the river and if you avoid heavily pressured community holes good bass catches are available on isolated grass beds with chatter baits and creature baits. Throwing buzz baits and shallow running crank baits along spatterdock edges will draw strikes. A consistent .producer has been lay downs fished with finesse worms or small jig-and-craw combos. The blue gill bite remains strong for fly rodders using small poppers.
LAKE ANNA: With water cooling into the upper 70s, Jim Hemby of Lake Anna Striper Guide Service reports stripers have migrated to the mid lake regions and are aggressively feeding on 4- and 5-inch herring. In low light conditions they are feeding heavily in the upper water column. Early and late in the day fish topwater. Another great method is to use live bait rigged on downlines or spoons. Largemouth bass are in post spawn summer patterns and are moving to deeper water, but they are feeding aggressively and suckers for top water baits, especially in clear water. The deeper the water you fish over the slower you should work your bait. Another good technique is to throw swimbaits using a slow retrieve. Crappie are being caught on deeper points with brushpiles and on the deeper bridge pilings in 10-20 feet. They continue to hit small minnows and jigs. Catfish are plentiful this year and are feeding everywhere on the lake. Catfish are feeding aggressively on 4- and 5-inch herring using the lower third of the water column to feed.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures in the low 80s and stained on the upper end and clear on the lower end. Bass are feeding on baitfish and small bluegill. Crappie are being caught on live minnows in 8-10 feet of water. Walleye are being caught on nightcrawlers working rocky areas in 10 feet. Catfishing remains strong on the upper end on chicken livers and clam snouts.