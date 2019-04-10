RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Chris Hicks in Port Royal reports a strong start to the spring finishing season. Catfish are biting, and it took five bass weighing 17 pounds to win a tournament last weekend. Crappie are biting on minnows, and bream are also active. The white perch bite has slowed recently.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports water temperatures are in the 60s and bass are active. Rocky, gravel points along the main river and at the mouths of creeks have good bass that will take rattle trap baits and shallow-running square bills. Wood along creek ledges hold bass that will hit finesse worms or grubs. Crappie continue to show up in wood cover in shallow creeks. Jumbo white perch are in 15-18 feet of water. A double hook bottom rig with blood worms has been the most consistent producer.
LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports the lake is a week or two behind in temperature (mid to upper 50s) and spawning patterns, but things will change fast as the weather warms. Bass are fairly deep (10-15 feet) but active and moving into shallower water. Mid lake seems to be the best right now. Fish creeks and coves with suspending crankbaits from one end to the other, concentrating on stumps and past spawning areas. The most active striper are up lake from the bridges on up, 8-15 feet deep. Crappie are still deep, but will be moving shallow any day. Many fish being caught on Minnows and 2-inch grubs in 12-18 feet, around brush or bridge pilings.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy at Angler's Landing (540/672-3997) reports the water temperature is in the mid to upper 50s with bass and crappie still in prespawn mode. Bass and crappie are moving shallow to feed before they go to their beds. Nice crappie have been caught using live minnows. Bass are biting soft plastics, especially down lake. A few walleye were caught on crankbaits on rocks by the dam. Several quality yellow perch have been caught also on live minnows.