RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: See charlietaylorfishing.com.
POTOMAC RIVER: Reel Bass Adventures reports bass fishing remains below standard. Very few limits are being caught. Anglers are concentrating on grass edges with creature baits and swim jigs. Hard cover gives up a few bass to anglers who use small, deep-diving crank baits or plastic tubes.
LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports longer, cooler nights are slowly lowering the water temps into the mid-80s, and fish are moving into shallower water. Fish stumps, brush, docks or any other structure with medium running crankbaits, shakey worms and Senkos. Even some fish caught in very shallow water using spinnerbaits. Great topwater action in low light conditions using buzz baits. Striper schools are small and catches are spotty. Cast sassy shads, sea shads or Toothache spoons.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540-672-3997) reports water temperatures in the low 80s and cooling. The fish are tarting to move shallow. Bass are feeding up on small minnows and bait fish. Crappie are being caught on small minnows and jigs. Catfishing remains strong throughout the lake using chicken liver, live bait and some cut bait. A few walleye have been caught downlake in the rocky areas using nightcrawlers and and minnows.
